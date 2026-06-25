Charlotte County Fire & EMS Announces Regional Coverage Plan During Line-of-Duty Death Funeral Services

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 25, 2026) – Charlotte County Fire & EMS would like to inform residents that emergency response coverage throughout Charlotte County will remain fully operational during Thursday, June 25’s, funeral services honoring Firemedic Jan A. "Jay" Sanders Jr., who passed away following a courageous battle with occupational cancer.

To allow Charlotte County Fire & EMS personnel the opportunity to attend and participate in funeral services, fire and EMS agencies from across Southwest Florida and beyond will provide staffing assistance and emergency response coverage throughout the county.

Mutual aid partners will staff Charlotte County fire stations to ensure residents and visitors continue to receive the same high level of emergency service during the funeral. The regional coverage plan is a longstanding fire service tradition that allows agencies to support one another during times of loss while maintaining uninterrupted emergency response capabilities.

"Jay spent more than 35 years serving the citizens of Charlotte County and helping firefighters and paramedics throughout our region," said Fire Chief and Public Safety Director Matthew McElroy. "The overwhelming support from neighboring agencies is a testament to the impact he had on the fire service and the strong relationships built through decades of service."

Residents may notice fire engines, ambulances, and personnel from other departments operating throughout Charlotte County during the funeral period. This is part of a coordinated regional plan to maintain emergency coverage while Charlotte County Fire & EMS members gather to honor their fallen brother.

Charlotte County Fire & EMS extends its sincere appreciation to the many agencies, organizations, and personnel who have offered assistance, staffing support, and resources during this difficult time.

For information, contact Ashley.Turner@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

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