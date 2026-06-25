Cenegenics Announces Integration of Human Sync, a Leading Private Healthcare and Longevity Medicine Company

Cenegenics - The global leader in longevity and performance medicine

Human Sync’s clinical team and evidence-based protocols join Cenegenics to advance physician-led longevity and performance medicine.

Longevity medicine is entering a new chapter. The future will belong to organizations, like Cenegenics, that can consistently demonstrate real clinical outcomes and trust at scale.” — Graham Galka, Cenegenics CEO

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cenegenics, the pioneer and global leader in physician-led performance health and longevity medicine, integrates the clinical practice of Human Sync to enhance Cenegenics' clinical capabilities while preserving the physician-led, relationship-driven model that has defined the company for almost 30 years.Human Sync was designed by a Mayo Clinic-trained clinical team to give top executives and high-net-worth individuals a private, expert-led system to reduce major health risks, protect cognitive performance, and extend healthspan. Built on a "Chief Health Officer" model, Human Sync gives each client a continuous, physician-led relationship rather than a one-time diagnostic workup — translating comprehensive testing into an ongoing, personalized plan with continuous physician guidance."We built Human Sync on a simple belief: the testing is the starting point and the relationship is the product," said Brad Pierce, Founder and CEO of Human Sync. "Seeing the practice we built become part of Cenegenics, the company that defined this category, is the right home for our patients and our model."By incorporating Human Sync's protocols and clinical expertise, Cenegenics will further strengthen its approach to personalized performance health, longevity, and preventive medicine. As part of this integration, Human Sync co-founder, Erik Nelson, will join Cenegenics' clinical leadership team."Longevity medicine is entering a new chapter," added Graham Galka, CEO of Cenegenics. "The future will belong to organizations, like Cenegenics, that can consistently demonstrate real clinical outcomes and trust at scale. The integration of Human Sync's team and clinical capabilities provides us additional horsepower to advance our mission."About Human SyncHuman Sync is a private health-optimization practice built on a continuous, relationship-driven model of care for high-performing executives and high-net-worth individuals. Its clinical approach pairs comprehensive diagnostics with structured, physician-guided protocols designed to reduce long-term health risk and protect cognitive and physical performance.About CenegenicsCenegenics is the global leader in longevity and performance medicine, transforming human health across five continents for nearly 30 years. Since 1997, Cenegenics has pioneered a physician-led model that moves beyond reactive disease management toward prevention, optimization, and measurable health outcomes.Through advanced diagnostics, precision medicine, AI-informed insights, evidence-based protocols, and personalized coaching, Cenegenics helps members take control of their healthspan, improve performance, and unlock their full potential. Learn more at cenegenics.com

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