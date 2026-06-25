Handel’s Ice Cream Expands in California with New Bakersfield South Location

BAKERSFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Handel’s Ice Cream , the beloved brand serving ice cream since 1945, continues to expand in California with its newest location at 9723 Panama Lane in Bakersfield South. The shop will open its doors to the public on Thursday, July 2, with daily operating hours from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.This new location is the third Handel’s store owned and operated by Clinton and DeAnna Lewis. The couple, who also own the Culver City location and the existing Bakersfield store, bring a strong business background to the brand: Clinton boasts over 30 years of financial consulting experience, while DeAnna holds a Master’s in Educational Counseling with over 20 years of experience in social services. Together with their two children, they are thrilled to expand their local business portfolio to Bakersfield South."We have always been passionate about bringing high-quality experiences to our community, and Handel’s commitment to freshness and tradition aligns perfectly with our values," said Clinton Lewis, co-owner of Handel’s Bakersfield South. "Seeing the joy that these scoops bring to people is exactly why we wanted to expand our journey with the brand here."The scoop shop will offer 48 rotating flavors, pickup and delivery through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates, and catering services.“Opening this location is a dream come true for our family, and we are so grateful for the opportunity to serve more of our neighbors in Bakersfield," said DeAnna Lewis, co-owner of Handel’s Bakersfield South. "We invite everyone to come by, try a new favorite flavor, and make some lasting memories with us."For more on Bakersfield South Handel’s, visit https://handelsicecream.com/store/bakersfield-south/ or follow @handelsbakersfieldofficial on Instagram.About Handel's Ice CreamHandel's Ice Cream has been making and selling ice cream since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the legacy of Handel’s began with Alice Handel. The brand was later purchased by Lenny Fisher, and what started as a single ice cream parlor has now grown into a beloved brand nationwide. Handel's is committed to quality, using abundant ingredients to create their ice cream, which is made by hand in small batches at each location. They offer 48 flavors every day, with more than 140 additional flavors that rotate seasonally.Handel’s has earned numerous industry accolades, including being ranked the #1 Sweet Treat and a Top 10 Brand to Buy by Franchise Times. The brand is also featured on the publication’s Top 400 list of the largest franchise systems in the United States and its Fast & Serious list recognizing the smartest-growing franchises of the year. Additionally, Handel’s was recognized on Fast Casual’s Movers & Shakers 2025 list, while CEO Jennifer Schuler was named among the Top 25 Industry Executives for her leadership and innovation in foodservice. The brand is also recognized as a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has over 175 locations across 20 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/handels-franchise/

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