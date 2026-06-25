Conserve Nevada Program Announces $42 Million Dollar Investment

Jun 25, 2026

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Governor Joe Lombardo and the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (NDCNR) Conserve Nevada Program are proud to announce a historic $42 million investment in outdoor recreation and conservation projects across Nevada. This funding strengthens Nevada’s $8.8 billion outdoor recreation economy, expands access to public lands, protects critical natural resources, and supports our frontier, rural and urban communities.

“Nevada is home to incredible outdoor recreation opportunities and some of the most spectacular public lands in the country,” said Governor Lombardo. “I'm proud of the work being done across our state to expand access to the outdoors, support local economies, conserve our natural resources, and ensure future generations can enjoy these places for years to come.”

“This investment reflects the dedication of the many partners working to conserve Nevada's natural resources, enhancing public access and expanding outdoor recreation opportunities across our state,” said DCNR Director Vinson Guthreau. “The projects funded through the Conserve Nevada Program will deliver meaningful results on the ground, from restoring habitat and improving public access, to strengthening the long-term health of Nevada's landscapes.”

Through collaborative partnerships, NDCNR’s Conserve Nevada Program is awarding more than $12 million in grants for projects that will protect 34,816 acres of recreation area and critical habitat and open nearly 48,906 acres for public recreation. Funding will support habitat restoration and recreation access along the Humboldt, Muddy, Carson, Truckee, and Walker Rivers. Significant investments are also being made at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument, Ash Canyon, McCullough Hills, Tahoe Meadows, Canepa-Carcione Open Space, Idlewild Park, the Pioche Mill recreation trail plan, the Lamoille Summit Trail System, and the Elko HARP Trail. Additional conservation projects include wildfire mitigation in the Ruby Mountains and Warm Springs Natural Area, post fire landscape restoration in the Carson City BLM District, and enhancements to wetlands and riparian areas in Smith Valley.

The Conserve Nevada Program is also supporting more than $29.5 million in new investments statewide. Over $19 million is dedicated to developing a new hands‑on Science Center and an immersive Colorado River exhibit at the Springs Preserve OriGen Museum. This investment will provide thousands of Clark County students an opportunity to explore our state's natural resources through an engaging learning environment. An additional $3 million is being invested in major trail systems that benefit both Nevadans and visitors, including the Vegas Valley Rim Trail, the Wetlands Loop Trail at Clark County Wetlands Park, and the Lake Tahoe East Shore Trail. More than $7.5 million will further protect Nevada’s natural and cultural resources through targeted investments in recreation and conservation projects managed by the Nevada Department of Wildlife and the Nevada Division of State Parks.

NDCNR’s Conserve Nevada Program is Nevada’s statewide conservation and recreation grant program, supporting projects that protect and enhance the state’s natural, cultural, and recreational resources. Established through voter-approved conservation bonds and renewed by the Nevada Legislature in 2019, the program invests in projects that improve outdoor recreation access, conserve wildlife habitat, protect rivers and wetlands, reduce wildfire risk, preserve historic and cultural resources, and strengthen communities throughout Nevada. Since 2002, the program has funded projects in every county across the state, benefiting both Nevadans and visitors.

To learn more about Conservation Bond Grants in Nevada, visit https://dcnr.nv.gov/blogs/bond-program-benefits-every-county-in-nevada

Questions regarding the Conserve Nevada Program? Please contact Conserve Nevada Program Manager Brandon Bishop at brandon.bishop@dcnr.nv.gov or (775) 684-2707.

Photo: Peaks of the Ruby Mountains in the Lamoille Canyon

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The Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ mission is to protect, manage, and enhance Nevada’s natural, cultural, and recreational resources. Established in 1957, the Department includes 11 divisions and programs (Environmental Protection, Forestry, Outdoor Recreation, State Parks, State Lands, Water Resources, Historic Preservation, Conservation Districts, Natural Heritage, Sagebrush Ecosystem, and Conserve Nevada) and 12 boards and commissions.