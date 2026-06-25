Land Commissioner Buckingham Encourages Texans to Support the GLO's Adopt-A-Beach Program with a Specialty License Plate

AUSTIN, Texas— Today, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D., encourages Texans to order an Adopt-A-Beach specialty license plate to benefit the Texas General Land Office's (GLO) Adopt-A-Beach program, which is an all-volunteer effort to remove trash from Texas beaches. The Adopt-A-Beach program receives $22 of every $30 spent after registration fees to purchase this specialty license plate.

"As a Texan who grew up near the coast, I am committed to keeping our beaches beautiful and clean for the enjoyment of Texans and the millions of annual visitors,” said Commissioner Buckingham. “The spring, fall, and winter Adopt-A-Beach (AAB) Cleanups are essential to the GLO’s mission to educate the public about the threat marine debris poses to our coastal communities, wildlife, and the beaches we love. You can show your support for this vital mission by purchasing a unique AAB license plate, knowing that your contribution helps reduce litter on Texas beaches and educates Texas children about coastal preservation."

The specialty license plate features a photo by Texas' own Kenny Braun, a renowned local photographer whose work has been featured in Garden and Gun, Texas Monthly, Wired, Southern Living, Texas Highways, This Old House Magazine, and more.

Click the button below to order your Adopt-A-Beach specialty license plate today:

Adopt-A-Beach Specialty License Plate

About the Texas Adopt-A-Beach Program:

Texas Adopt-A-Beach is an all-volunteer beach cleanup program dedicated to keeping Texas beaches clean and educating our communities about the detrimental effects of marine debris on people and our environment. Since our first cleanup in 1986, more than 600,000 Texas Adopt-A-Beach volunteers have picked up more than 10,000 tons of trash from Texas beaches.

Adopt-A-Beach is a program of the Texas General Land Office Coastal Protection Division. The Texas General Land Office manages state lands, operates the Alamo, helps Texans recovering from natural disasters, helps fund Texas public education through the Permanent School Fund, provides benefits to Texas Veterans, and manages the vast Texas coast.

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Dr. Dawn Buckingham made history in 2022, winning a statewide election to become Texas' first female Land Commissioner. As Land Commissioner, Dr. Dawn Buckingham is committed to helping Texans after a disaster, supporting Texas energy, ensuring that every child in Texas receives a high-quality public education, serving Texas Veterans, and securing the border to keep our communities safe.