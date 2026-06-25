Community Oncology Alliance Releases AI Playbook for Community Oncology Practices

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New Resource Provides a Practical Framework for Evaluating, Implementing, and Governing Artificial Intelligence

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) today announced the release of its AI Playbook, a practical resource designed to help independent community oncology practices evaluate, implement, and oversee the use of artificial intelligence in clinical and operational workflows.Developed by COA’s AI & Digital Transformation Committee , the AI Playbook draws on firsthand experience evaluating and implementing AI technologies in independent community oncology practices. Rather than focusing on specific vendors or products, the resource helps practice leaders identify operational challenges, evaluate technology opportunities, manage risk, and implement new tools in a disciplined and measurable way.As artificial intelligence continues to gain traction across health care, oncology practices are increasingly faced with decisions about documentation tools, patient navigation platforms, call center automation, prior authorization solutions, revenue cycle technologies, and other emerging applications. At the same time, practice leaders must balance innovation with concerns about workflow disruption, patient privacy, cybersecurity, staff adoption, data ownership, and regulatory uncertainty.“Community oncology practices are caring for patients in an era of remarkable advances in both cancer treatment and health care technology,” said Dr. Debra Patt, MD, PhD, MBA, executive vice president of policy and strategy at Texas Oncology and president of COA. “But innovation alone does not improve care; practices need a clear path for evaluating new tools and determining whether they deliver meaningful value for patients and providers. The COA AI Playbook is designed to help practices navigate those decisions.”The COA AI Playbook includes guidance for oncology practices on:- Identifying and prioritizing meaningful AI use cases- Establishing governance and accountability structures- Evaluating technology vendors and contract terms- Managing cybersecurity and patient data considerations- Planning, measuring, and scaling pilot programs- Preparing for future policy and regulatory developmentsThe COA AI Playbook is intended to be a living resource that will continue to evolve as technologies mature, regulations change, and community oncology practices gain experience implementing new tools.“Community oncology practices are hearing about new AI solutions almost every day,” said COA AI & Digital Transformation Committee co-chair Jeff Hunnicutt, BS. “Many of these technologies offer real promise, but practices need a practical way to determine whether a solution aligns with their operational goals and patient care priorities. The AI Playbook was developed to help practices make those decisions with greater confidence.”To further support practices, COA will launch a webinar series exploring key concepts from the AI Playbook and featuring perspectives from members of the AI & Digital Transformation Committee and other industry leaders.The first webinar will take place on Wednesday, July 8, at 3 p.m. ET, providing an overview of the Playbook’s core concepts, practical tools, and implementation framework. Future webinars will explore individual sections of the Playbook in greater depth and feature real-world implementation experiences from community oncology leaders.The COA AI Playbook is available at https://mycoa.communityoncology.org/resources/tools/ai-playbook/ ###About the Community Oncology AllianceThe Community Oncology Alliance (COA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring that patients have access to the highest-quality, most affordable, cutting-edge cancer care close to home. COA is the only national organization focused exclusively on community oncology, where the majority of Americans with cancer receive treatment. Through policy, advocacy, and community, COA works to support independent community oncology practices and advance access to high-quality cancer care for patients nationwide. Learn more at www.communityoncology.org

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