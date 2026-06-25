Governor Ivey Announces Alabama Participation in Great American State Fair

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced the state of Alabama’s participation in the Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C., in celebration of America’s Semiquincentennial.

“Alabama is proud to be a part of America’s 250th birthday celebration in our nation’s capital,” said Governor Ivey. “People from all over the world will be able to witness our state’s diverse strengths and rich history. From agricultural heritage to pivotal moments in the civil rights movement, Alabama has redefined liberty and equality in America. Our pavilion invites visitors to experience the notable people and milestones that have shaped our state and our nation, and I am grateful to President Trump for inviting the states to be part of the Great American State Fair.”

The Great American State Fair is an exposition that highlights the people, landscapes and traditions that define the United States of America. Exhibits that represent all 56 states and territories are available to tour, with displays that spotlight the uniqueness of each one while unifying them through their American identity.

The Fair is being held from June 25 through July 10 on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The event is one of many put on by Freedom 250. The Great American State Fair is open to the public and admission is free, but advance registration is encouraged. The pavilion is open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

The Alabama Pavilion celebrates the industries, culture and rich history that have propelled Alabama to the forefront of innovation and opportunity. Displays showcase Alabama’s role in advancing the nation’s economy, culture and defense. Features include agricultural products, aerospace and defense highlights, civil rights tributes and even a soundtrack with the state’s musical legacies. Additionally, the pavilion features a larger-than-life cutout of Governor Ivey, interactive photo opportunities and Alabama-themed giveaways. The pavilion embodies the spirit of the state of Alabama, where tradition meets innovation.

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