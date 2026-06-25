OneHope Builds on Board Legacy to Accelerate the Future of Digital Ministry

Global ministry honors Bible App founder Bobby Gruenewald and appoints YouVersion’s Kyle Kutter to Board of Directors

I’m grateful and excited for what lies ahead as we continue reaching the next generation with the hope of Jesus.” — Rob Hoskins

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneHope , a global ministry reaching children and youth with the hope of Jesus, has named longtime board member and digital ministry pioneer Bobby Gruenewald, Founder and CEO of YouVersion, as Trustee Emeritus in recognition of more than a decade of visionary leadership and service. Building on the longstanding partnership between OneHope and YouVersion, the organization has also appointed Kyle Kutter, Chief Relationships Officer at YouVersion, to its Board of Directors.“Bobby Gruenewald has been a visionary partner in helping the global Church engage the next generation through digital ministry,” said Rob Hoskins, President and Co-Founder of OneHope. “Through our longstanding partnership with YouVersion, Bobby has helped demonstrate what is possible when innovation is used in service of the Gospel. Together, we’ve seen millions of children and youth engage with God’s Word in transformative ways. This is why we’re especially excited to welcome Kyle Kutter to the OneHope Board of Directors. Kyle brings strategic wisdom and a deep understanding of the shared mission that has long connected our two organizations. I’m grateful and excited for what lies ahead as we continue reaching the next generation with the hope of Jesus."The board assignments build on one of the most influential digital ministry collaborations in the evangelical world. During Bobby Gruenewald’s tenure on OneHope’s board, OneHope and YouVersion partnered to create the Bible App for Kids, an interactive Scripture experience that has surpassed 165 million unique installs globally, introducing children to God’s Word through engaging, visually animated biblical storytelling.The partnership also produced the Kids Bible Experience within the YouVersion Bible App, designed to help children ages 8–12 develop daily habits of Scripture engagement alongside a trusted adult. Since its launch, it has helped more than 16 million preteens meaningfully engage with God’s Word in an accessible, age-appropriate format.In his new role as OneHope’s Trustee Emeritus, Gruenewald will continue serving as a trusted advisor to the organization. This marks an intentional step in OneHope’s broader strategy to cultivate emerging leaders who can help guide the ministry through the next era of digital discipleship.That vision is carried forward in the appointment of Kyle Kutter. Since joining the team in 2012, Kutter has held multiple leadership roles at Life.Church and its digital ministries, including YouVersion. He has led the development of digital products and ministry technology and helped equip more than one million pastors and church leaders with resources and tools.With years serving under Gruenewald’s leadership, Kutter brings both continuity and a fresh perspective to OneHope’s innovation strategy.“Kyle has spent years serving the global church and helping people engage with God's Word in meaningful ways. He understands both the technology and the mission. Beyond that, he cares deeply about the next generation. I can't think of a better person to carry this work forward with OneHope,” said Gruenewald.For Kutter, joining the board represents an opportunity to build on a proven legacy of impact.“What YouVersion and the OneHope team have built together has put Scripture in the hands of millions of families. Getting to continue that partnership and build on that legacy is such an honor. I think about my own kids and the world they're growing up in, and I'm convinced it’s more important than ever that we equip the next generation with the truth of God’s Word,” said Kutter.About OneHopeOneHope is a global ministry dedicated to engaging every child and youth with the life-transforming message of Jesus through His Word. Since 1987, OneHope has impacted over 2 billion young lives with the Gospel, and by 2033, their goal is to engage another 2 billion children and youth worldwide. To learn more about OneHope, visit http://onehope.net About YouVersionCreated by Life.Church, YouVersion designs free, biblically centered experiences that encourage and challenge people to seek God throughout each day. The YouVersion Family of Apps - including the Bible App, Bible App Lite, and Bible App for Kids - has been installed on more than one billion devices worldwide with the vision to bring God’s Word to everyone, everywhere, every day. To learn more about YouVersion, visit www.youversion.com

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