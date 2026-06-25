The Big Reveal: Take a look at the new Macon Arena

State championships. Sold out concerts. Packed trade shows. Buzzer beating shots. Epic takedowns. Amazing deals. Dancing the night away. Basketballs. Wrestling mats. Comic books and card games. Guitars and turntables. For nearly 60 years, all that and much, much more created memories for generations of people in Macon, in Middle Georgia, and around the state. Headlining concerts gave hundreds of thousands of people nights they would never forget. Statewide tournaments took young athletes to new levels of glory, propelling them to the next levels. It’s been the home of professional hockey and arena football teams. Thousands of students have walked across the stage, graduating high school and moving on to college and careers as family and friends looked on with pride in their eyes. Now, after 60 years, it’s time to give the community, the region, and the state a venue that is built for today and for tomorrow…one that will give new generations a place to make those same memories. What was built in 1968 matched the needs of the time, but the expectation of the public, the needs of the performers and athletes, and the abilities and expertise of staff have all grown and increased. The new Macon Arena is being designed to match that and set them all up for better in the future. On Wednesday, June 24, 2026, Macon-Bibb County revealed the designs of the new Macon Arena at an event at The Douglass Theatre. Images and a fly-through video were shown to the audience of almost 300 people and the media, all while describing how the design was based on the history and heritage of the community and created with all users in mind. “From visitors to athletes to entertainers to staff…we’ve thought about them all in this design,” says Mayor Lester Miller. “This will be a great experience for any person walking through the doors.” Working with Macon-Bibb County, MFA Project Management has served as the lead on this project, and PBK Architects is designing the new Macon Arena. The team of Barton Malow+Sheridan Construction will use the designs to lead the construction of the venue, and a groundbreaking is expected later in July. The new Macon Arena is expected to open in late 2028. “This project is going to be transformational,” Mayor Miller said. “And it’s not just this project. We’re going to continue to grow.” The flowing lines of the exterior are meant to replicate the flow of the Ocmulgee River and the alignment of the facility is a direct line to the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park. Along its side, you’ll find lines representing a musical staff, and underneath the lip of the roof are lines representing a record. From above, the shape of the roof resembles a guitar pick, a nod to the guitar shape of the county’s new Executive Terminal being built at Middle Georgia Regional Airport. There will be dedicated space inside the building for the Macon Sports Hall of Fame, recognizing the athletic heroes of our past and providing space for those of our future. “Everything is purposeful and unmistakeable Macon,” Melvin Robinson with PBK Architects told the crowd. “We feel the energy in this room, and we feel the energy in Macon.” When designing the different types of seating available to people, the ability to see well from every seat was considered. A study was conducted to help ensure maximum visibility from every seat for any type of event being held. Premium clubs, suites, terraces, and city facing gathering spaces create memorable destinations throughout the venue, and a signature spectator bridge offers a one-of-a-kind vantage point for inside the arena and of the city itself. “There is not a bad seat in the house,” Will Christenbury with MFA Project Management said, discussing the sight line studies that were conducted to help position all the seats in best locations and at the best angles for viewing. The 230,000+ square foot project will include a seating bowl that has the flexibility to reconfigure for different concert arrangements, sporting events, competitions, family entertainment, community programming, conventions, and other entertainment events. Premium seating — comprised of luxury suites, club suites, and loge boxes — will be provided in addition to the bowl capacity. Capacity will vary based on the event being hosted, with max capacity being realized with a center stage concert and using the flex hall for 12,298 people. “I think our community is going to be incredibly proud when they see what’s planned for this site,” says Mayor Lester Miller. “These designs capture the vision, energy, and momentum we have for Macon-Bibb’s future, and I know people are going to be excited about what this arena will mean for generations to come.” Outdoor plazas and gathering spaces provide additional opportunities for festivals, performances, watch parties, and civic celebrations. An approximately 30,000-square-foot flex hall will be attached to provide ancillary program space, including capacity for an additional ice sheet, tradeshows, conferences, and various high school sporting events. There will be two parking decks built with the arena: a 300-space structured VIP parking garage and a separate 500-space facility. The project will also include site improvements such as parking lot and drive lane reconfiguration, paving, and hardscape enhancements designed to complement and support the arena development The new arena will be located on the current Macon Coliseum site, primarily on the parking lot near Second Street. Construction will occur on the existing surface parking areas, and the project will be phased to maintain ongoing operations of the existing facility throughout the duration of construction. Click here to see the full rendering video.

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