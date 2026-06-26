OnRent Go from Klipboard Delivers AI Built Specifically for Equipment Rental Businesses

Rental-specific AI embedded in OnRent Go software package. Designed to improve utilisation, visibility and operational performance.

The rental sector operates in fast-moving environments where visibility and responsiveness have a direct operational impact.” — DJ Jones, Chief Technology and Product Officer at Klipboard

HUNGERFORD, NOT APPLICABLE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OnRent Go Klipboard ’s cloud-native rental management platform, is introducing embedded AI designed specifically for the equipment rental industry. Klipboard AI within OnRent Go helps rental businesses improve asset visibility, increase equipment availability, respond faster to customers and make better operational decisions using live rental data already held within the platform.Unlike generic AI tools, OnRent Go’s AI capabilities are purpose-built for equipment rental workflows. Teams can ask questions in plain language about equipment availability, utilisation, contracts, customers and operations, receiving immediate answers from live business data without needing to run reports, navigate multiple screens or manually compile information.Klipboard AI can also carry out actions like raising orders and invoices, scheduling equipment hire and emailing documents or contracts. It will be embedded into other Klipboard OnRent solutions soon.Visibility drives utilisationRental businesses are under growing pressure to maximise equipment utilisation, improve responsiveness and maintain visibility across increasingly complex operations. For many businesses across construction, access and lifting, the challenge is not a lack of data, it’s accessing the right information quickly enough to act on it.Across rental operations, time is often lost checking asset availability, reviewing utilisation and returns, confirming contract details, and coordinating activity between hire desk, yard and operations teams. While each task may only take a few minutes, repeated throughout the day they create operational friction that impacts utilisation, responsiveness and customer service.AI built around everyday rental workflowsRather than treating AI as a standalone technology or future concept, Klipboard AI is designed to support everyday rental workflows by reducing manual effort, improving visibility and helping teams respond more quickly.This helps teams:• Access availability information more quickly.• Improve visibility across assets and utilisation.• Respond faster to customer enquiries.• Reduce delays caused by manual searching and reporting.DJ Jones, Chief Technology and Product Officer at Klipboard, commented:“The rental sector operates in fast-moving environments where visibility and responsiveness have a direct operational impact.We believe AI becomes genuinely valuable when it is embedded directly into the workflows teams already use every day – helping them access information faster, reduce delays and improve utilisation without adding complexity.”The most effective use of AI in rental is not to replace operational expertise, but to support experienced teams with faster access to information and clearer operational visibility.As equipment availability, responsiveness and operational efficiency continue to shape competitiveness across the rental sector, embedded AI is set to play an increasing role in helping businesses operate more efficiently and stay in control of day-to-day operations.AI capabilities are continuing to expand across Klipboard's software portfolio, embedding practical AI support directly into the workflows used by automotive, rental and distribution businesses. Rather than acting as a standalone tool, Klipboard AI is designed to help teams ask questions, get answers and take action using live operational data already inside the systems they use every day.Learn more about Klipboard AI for rental businesses About KlipboardKlipboard is a market-leading industry-focused cloud-based business management software provider with over 55,000 Enterprise and SMB customers worldwide. Klipboard industry specific cloud software suites support complex, vertical specific workflows, and provide mission critical solutions that enable its clients to source effectively, stock efficiently, sell profitably and service competitively. Klipboard has offices in the UK, Europe, the USA, across Africa, the Nordic countries and Australia. Klipboard serves customers in 70+ countries and has over 1,600 team members globally.

Klipboard AI in OnRent Go | Simplifying Your Rental Management

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