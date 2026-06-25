Journey Payroll & HR Connects Its Franchise Network at First Virtual Annual Conference Focusing on Tech & AI Innovation

Group photo of Journey HQ Employees for Virtual Conference 2026

Journey Payroll & HR's first virtual conference signals how a growing HR and payroll network prepares its people and platforms to serve employers nationwide.

Bringing our network together virtually for the first time showed us what is possible. Our platforms are growing, our AI work is deliberate, and our people remain the foundation of everything.” — Kevin Welch, CEO of Journey Payroll & HR

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Journey Payroll & HR , a payroll and human resources company serving small and mid-sized businesses across the country, hosted its first virtual annual conference in May 2026, bringing together franchise owners and their teams from across the country with the Fort Collins, Colorado headquarters team in one connected environment.The virtual format reflects a broader shift in how distributed payroll and HR franchise networks maintain alignment, share operational standards, and invest in the people delivering service to employers every day. For Journey, whose locally owned franchise locations span across the country, the move to a virtual platform ensured every owner and team member could participate fully, regardless of location.Conference sessions addressed technology advancement, sales performance, marketing strategy, and workplace wellness and culture, each designed to equip Journey's franchise network with the tools, knowledge, and direction needed to serve small and mid-sized employers at the highest level.A dedicated technology focus gave franchise owners updated guidance on the Journey Management System, Journey Payroll & HR's proprietary internal operations platform built to help franchise owners manage their business and maximize financial performance. Sessions also introduced new features within Journey Central, the client-facing payroll and HR platform used by employers and their employees to manage payroll, workforce operations, and benefits access.One of the most significant developments highlighted at the conference was the introduction of Journey's internally created AI focus group. Established by the Fort Collins headquarters team, the focus group was built to keep Journey Payroll & HR current with the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence and guide its deliberate implementation across company operations. As AI continues reshaping workflows across the payroll and HR industry, Journey's investment in a dedicated internal team positions the company as a proactive leader in that transition to ensure AI is being used to its fullest extent to help Journey’s team members and clients.A new Journey Payroll & HR website is also in development, with a launch expected in the coming months that will reflect the company's growth, expanded service offerings, and evolving franchise network.Kevin Welch, CEO and Founder of Journey Payroll & HR, reflects on what the milestone represents for the organization."Bringing our network together virtually for the first time showed us what is possible. Our platforms are growing, our AI work is deliberate, and our people remain the foundation of everything," said Welch.The conference also marked the announcement of Journey Payroll & HR's Q1 2026 award recipients, recognizing individuals whose performance and values reflect the standard Journey holds across its entire payroll and HR franchise network.The Q1 Heart Award recipients include Allie Ford, Leadership Assistant; Adam Trousil, Operations Manager; Taylor Wildin, Accounting Manager; Jaime Anderson, Franchise Owner; and Sue Shirley, Co-Founder and Shareholder. Kirsten Madland, President of Payroll Tax and Shareholder, received the Q1 MVP Award. In the network sales competition, Jaime Anderson earned first place, and Joey Medina, Franchise Owner, was recognized as runner-up.________________________________________About Journey Payroll & HRJourney Payroll & HR is a payroll and human resources company serving small and mid-sized businesses across the country with payroll, HR, compliance, and workforce support solutions. Through a franchise model that combines local ownership with national-level tools and infrastructure, Journey helps employers navigate workforce complexity with consistency and trust. Journey Payroll & HR is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, and operates franchise locations across the United States.To learn more or request a consultation, visit www.JourneyPayrollHR.com

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