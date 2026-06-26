Zonar Named a Winner in the 2026 Evan Kirstel's We Love Tech Awards

Recognized in the SaaS/UCaaS/XaaS (Product) category for Zonar Ignition™

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zonar , the leader in smart fleet management and innovative technology, today announced that it has been named a winner in the SaaS/UCaaS/XaaS (Product) category of the 2026 Evan Kirstel's We Love Tech Awards , an annual program celebrating the individuals, organizations, and products reshaping how enterprises work, communicate, secure data, serve customers, and put artificial intelligence into responsible production.The award recognizes Zonar Ignition ™, the company's next-generation fleet intelligence platform, which brings real-time telematics, integrated video, driver performance and coaching, electronic vehicle inspections and operational analytics into a single, role-based experience. Judges cited Ignition's role-based actionable intelligence and the speed at which the team is shipping new capabilities as unique differentiators."Fleet operators are drowning in data. Our job is to cut through the noise and make the next decision obvious." said Rachel Trindade, CMO at Zonar. "At Zonar, we believe the future of fleet management centers on transforming that noise into actionable intelligence and what we call the AI trifecta: combining actual insight from high-fidelity, precise, trusted vehicle and operational data with artificial intelligence that can rapidly filter and prioritize what matters most for fleets. This delivers actionable intelligence for fleets to make fast, confident decisions."Ignition processes high-fidelity telematics, video, and inspection data in real time with an AI layer that filters and scores what requires attention. With over 300,000 hours of device testing, Zonar has the data advantage that no competitor matchs. Role-based dashboards deliver those insights to the person who needs to act. Built upon extensive customer feedback, the result is a fleet management platform that converts data volume into confident action at every level of the operation.“Zonar Ignition is twenty years of fleet safety expertise rebuilt as a single, AI-powered, cloud-native intelligence platform, and it shows. Telematics, video, driver behavior, and compliance unified into one signal layer, with nearly fifty percent share in school transportation behind it, is what category-creating SaaS actually looks like,” said Evan Kirstel, Founder of the We Love Tech Awards.The 2026 We Love Tech Awards recognize honorees across Individual, Organization, and Product nomination types in 15 solution categories spanning artificial intelligence, cloud computing, customer experience, cybersecurity, SaaS, IoT, and more. Almost 400 volunteer judges evaluated entries using the program's domain-specific scoring framework. The full list of 2026 winners is available at welovetechawards.com.About ZonarZonar combines a unified fleet management platform with reliable telematics hardware and always-on human support giving mission-critical fleets precise, trustworthy data to improve safety, ensure compliance and reduce operating costs. Proven every day in pupil transportation, where it safeguards millions of children, Zonar's technology and partnership deliver the trust, transparency and confidence public-sector, field service and vocational fleets need to perform when it matters most. To learn more, go to www.zonar.com About Evan KirstelEvan Kirstel is one of the most influential voices in B2B technology, with a social reach of more than 550,000 followers across his podcast, YouTube, LinkedIn, X, and Instagram. With years of experience working with Fortune 1000 brands, Evan helps companies harness social media for strategic growth, audience engagement, and social selling. Learn more at evankirstel.com.About Business Intelligence GroupBusiness Intelligence Group (BIG) is an independent awards organization that has been recognizing outstanding achievement in business since 2012. Now in its 14th awards season, BIG operates more than 10 annual programs spanning innovation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, customer service, cloud computing, sustainability, sales and marketing, workplace culture, and women's leadership.Unlike popularity contests, BIG programs use professional judging panels and objective scoring benchmarks to identify organizations, products, and individuals making real, measurable impact. Winners receive a complete promotional toolkit - including blockchain-verified credentials, press release support, social media assets, and featured placement across BIG's global community of more than one million business professionals.For more information, visit www.bintelligence.com

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