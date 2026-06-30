RubyPorch and PropCruncher.ai Partner to Launch a Real Estate Investment Brokerage

PropCruncher’s investment tools help investors find opportunities on RubyPorch

We are incredibly excited to partner with RubyPorch to bring our AI-powered analytics directly to the real estate investment market.” — Jeff Shandling

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RubyPorch, a licensed real estate brokerage, and PropCruncher.ai have announced a strategic partnership to launch a new, AI-powered real estate investment brokerage. This collaboration integrates PropCruncher’s advanced investment analytics with the extensive RubyPorch brokerage platform to streamline how investors identify and act on real estate opportunities.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with RubyPorch to bring our AI-powered analytics directly to the real estate investment market,” said Jeff Shandling, CEO of PropCruncher. “Our tools are designed to empower investors with data-driven insights that were previously unavailable or too expensive for the individual buyer.”

Real estate investors often face the challenge of making critical decisions with incomplete or faulty information and numerous spreadsheets and tools. The new brokerage solves this by combining PropCruncher.ai’s data-driven insights with RubyPorch’s transaction execution capabilities. PropCruncher.ai allows users to quickly assess investments without complex manual data entry, enabling them to compare zoning, school boundaries, lot sizes, and comparable sales with just a few clicks.

“The synergy between RubyPorch and PropCruncher is undeniable,” added Colby Sambrotto, CEO of RubyPorch. “By combining our unique marketplace with their sophisticated analytics, we are delivering unprecedented value to investors and streamlining the entire investment process.”

Key Features of the Partnership:

- AI-Driven Investment Analytics: Investors can experiment with multiple strategies, such as determining rental income potential, evaluating buy-and-rent scenarios, and assessing the ROI of single-family home improvements.

- Comprehensive Inventory Access: The brokerage provides access to a massive inventory of properties, including MLS listings, foreclosures, and HUD listings.

- Data-Backed Decision Making: Users can leverage specialized analytics, including Cap Rate forecasts, AVMs (Automated Valuation Models), and LTV estimates, to vet potential deals before engaging.

- Flat Fee Selling: Investors can utilize RubyPorch's flat-fee selling model to maximize their returns, making property disposition more cost-effective.

- Seamless Brokerage Support: RubyPorch is a licensed brokerage in over 40 states, offering support for buy and sell transactions, making it a "one-stop-shop" for both the data analysis phase and the final transaction.

This partnership aligns with the broader push for AI modernization in real estate, focusing on productivity gains and reduced risk through AI-native valuation intelligence. The integration of these tools is available immediately for users of the RubyPorch platform.

For more information, please visit RubyPorch.com.

About RubyPorch

RubyPorch is a licensed real estate brokerage operating in over 40 states, providing a comprehensive solution for buying and selling homes. The platform is designed to support the entire customer journey, offering advanced investment analytics and support services for homeowners and investors alike.

About PropCruncher.ai

PropCruncher.ai is an AI-powered platform that accelerates real estate investment analysis. By leveraging massive property data sets and machine learning, it helps users quickly assess investment potential, compare market indicators, and make high-level financial assumptions to support faster, more confident decision-making.

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