FountainRx Specialty Pharmacy Recognized by URAC for Leadership in Performance Measurement

2025 Pioneer in URAC’s Leaders in Performance Measurement (LPM) Recognition Program

At FountainRx, we believe quality is more than a standard. It's a responsibility.” — Joseph Huntsman, Partner & CEO

MORRISTOWN, TN, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FountainRx Specialty Pharmacy has been recognized as a 2025 Pioneer in URAC 's Leaders in Performance Measurement (LPM) program, a distinction awarded to select URAC-accredited organizations committed to advancing healthcare quality through the measurement and improvement of patient care.The recognition reflects FountainRx's commitment to continuous improvement across every stage of the patient journey. By monitoring quality measures related to patient engagement, therapy adherence, access to treatment, operational performance, and clinical support, FountainRx uses data-driven insights to improve care, reduce delays, and enhance outcomes for both patients and providers."At FountainRx, we believe quality is more than a standard. It's a responsibility," said Joseph Huntsman, Chief Executive Officer and Partner of FountainRx Specialty Pharmacy. "Every day, our team works to remove barriers to therapy, improve the patient experience, and support providers with the tools and communication they need. Being recognized by URAC as a Pioneer in Performance Measurement is a reflection of the dedication and compassion our team brings to every patient interaction."Ryan Hollingsworth, PharmD, Chief Operating Officer and Partner, added, "This recognition validates the work happening behind the scenes every day. Performance measurement is not simply about reporting numbers. It's about understanding where we can do better for patients and continuously improving the care and service we provide.""The most meaningful measure of success is the impact we have on the lives of our patients," said Derek Hicks, PharmD, Chief Clinical Officer and Partner. "Specialty pharmacy is about much more than dispensing medication. It's about helping patients navigate complex therapies, supporting adherence, improving outcomes, and serving as an extension of the healthcare team. We are proud of the work our team does every day to ensure patients receive the clinical support they need throughout their treatment journey."As an independent specialty pharmacy serving patients nationwide, FountainRx continues to invest in innovative technology, clinical excellence, and collaborative partnerships that improve the specialty pharmacy experience. Over the past six months, the organization has launched several initiatives to enhance patient and provider engagement, including its new FRxConnect patient and provider portals and a next-generation pharmacy management platform. These investments reflect FountainRx's commitment to delivering exceptional service while continually improving quality, efficiency, and patient outcomes.This recognition reinforces FountainRx's commitment to delivering high-quality specialty pharmacy services while maintaining transparency, accountability, and a relentless focus on patient success.About FountainRx Specialty PharmacyFountainRx Specialty Pharmacy is an independent specialty pharmacy headquartered in Morristown, Tennessee. Founded in 2012, FountainRx partners with providers, health plans, manufacturers, and patients to improve access to complex therapies through clinical expertise, innovative technology, and personalized support. Quadruple-accredited through URAC and ACHC, FountainRx upholds the highest standards of quality, safety, and operational excellence while serving patients nationwide across a wide range of specialty disease states.

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