Orange County Emergency Services Encourages Residents to Prepare for Hurricane Season

Hurricane season in North Carolina runs from June 1 through November 30, and Orange County Emergency Services is encouraging residents to prepare now by learning the Ready, Set, Go emergency notification system adopted in partnership with the Towns of Chapel Hill, Carrboro, and Hillsborough.

The Ready, Set, Go model is designed to provide clear, timely information before and during severe weather events and other emergencies, helping residents understand what actions they should take when conditions change.

GET READY: Prepare Now

Emergency officials will issue a GET READY notice through social media, press releases, and other communication channels when conditions could lead to evacuation or other protective actions.

When a GET READY notice is issued, residents should:

Review emergency plans with family members.

Gather emergency supplies and medications.

Fuel vehicles.

Charge phones and other electronic devices.

Monitor weather conditions and official updates.

Preparing early helps protect your family and reduces last-minute delays during an emergency.

GET SET: Be Prepared to Leave Soon

Emergency officials will issue a GET SET notice through OC Alerts, Orange County's emergency notification system. Sign up to receive OC Alerts at www.orangecountync.gov/OCAlerts.

A GET SET notice means conditions are worsening and evacuation may become necessary. Residents should:

Finalize emergency preparations.

Pack essential belongings.

Secure homes and property as time allows.

Identify where they will go if evacuation becomes necessary.

Be ready to leave quickly if directed by emergency officials.

GO: Evacuate Immediately

Emergency officials will issue a GO notice through a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA), a critical emergency message sent directly to compatible mobile phones in a targeted geographic area. Wireless Emergency Alerts are designed to quickly notify the public of imminent threats to safety, including severe weather emergencies, evacuations, and other life-threatening situations.

A GO notice means there is immediate danger from flooding, storm impacts, or other hazards. Residents in affected areas should:

Evacuate immediately using recommended routes.

Follow directions from emergency officials and first responders.

Avoid flooded roadways and hazardous areas.

Continue monitoring official information sources for updates.

"Ready, Set, Go provides a simple, easy-to-understand framework that helps residents know what actions to take before, during, and after an emergency," said Orange County Emergency Services Director Kirby Saunders. "By understanding these notifications ahead of time, residents can make informed decisions and act quickly when conditions become dangerous."

This year also marks an important reminder of the impacts severe weather can have on our community. On July 6, 2025, Tropical Storm Chantal brought more than 10 inches of rain to parts of Orange County in just a matter of hours, resulting in widespread flooding, road closures, property damage, and numerous emergency responses. The anniversary serves as a reminder that preparation before a storm arrives can save lives and reduce impacts.

Important Links

Sign Up for OC Alerts

Receive emergency notifications directly from Orange County Emergency Services:

www.orangecountync.gov/OCAlerts

Emergency Preparedness Information

Learn how to prepare for hurricanes, flooding, and other emergencies:

www.readyorange.org

Weather Forecasts and Alerts

Stay informed with official weather information from the National Weather Service:

www.weather.gov

Share Multilingual Graphics

Help spread the word about Ready, Set, Go with graphics in English, Spanish, Mandarin, Karen, and Burmese:

https://orangecountynccommunityrelations.zenfoliosite.com/multilingual-severe-weather-graphics

Follow Orange County Government on Social Media:

Residents are encouraged to follow Orange County Government's social media channels for READY notifications, preparedness information, and emergency updates throughout hurricane season.

For additional information, contact Orange County Emergency Services at 919-245-6100 or visit www.readyorange.org.

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For Media Inquiries:

Kristin Prelipp, Asst. Community Relations Director

kprelipp@orangecountync.gov

(office) 919.245.2322