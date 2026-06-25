Orange County Appoints Dorothy Cilenti as Interim Health Director

Orange County has announced the departure of Health Director Quintana Stewart, effective July 10, following nine years of dedicated service to the county.

Stewart became Orange County's health director in 2017 after serving as assistant health director in Forsyth County. During her tenure, she played a pivotal role in leading the county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and earned numerous local and national honors for her leadership. Her recognitions include the 2025 National Association of Counties (NACo) Heroic Hands Award, the 2022 Ron Levine Public Health Legacy Award, the 2021 WCHL Hometown Hero Award, and the 2021 Greater Chapel Hill-Carrboro Chamber Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award. The Orange County Board of County Commissioners will recognize Stewart's contributions with a proclamation during its July 9 business meeting.

To ensure continuity of operations, the Orange County Board of Health appointed Dorothy Cilenti as interim health director during its June 24 meeting. Cilenti currently serves as associate dean for public health practice at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health.

Cilenti brings extensive public health experience to the role. She has served in senior public health roles in Alamance, Chatham and Wake counties, as well as with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. This marks the third time she has served as Orange County's interim health director, having previously held the position in 2011 and 2017. Her appointment will help ensure the continued delivery of essential public health services while the county conducts a search for a permanent health director.

Orange County extends its sincere appreciation to Quintana Stewart for her years of dedicated service and wishes her continued success in her future endeavors.