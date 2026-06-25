From Wrocław to London: Online Pilates Classes Bridges Digital and Physical Spaces with 4,400-Kilometer European Tour

Lesley Logan Teaching Pilates In Europe Lesley Logan Leading Workshop in Europe

Following an intensive 4,413-klm journey across Europe, (OPC)concluded its spring tour, marking the first of 3 major international activations slated for 2026.

The 2026 European tour was a strategic step toward global expansion and bridging the gap between digital training and physical execution,” — Brad Crowell

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following an intensive 4,413-kilometer journey across Europe, OnlinePilatesClasses.com (OPC) has concluded its spring tour, marking the first of three major international activations slated for 2026. Led by founder Lesley Logan and co-founder Brad Crowell, the tour serves as the blueprint for upcoming summer and winter global tours designed to bridge the gap between OPC’s digital community and physical studios worldwide.The spring expedition combined rail and road travel to link key cultural and fitness hubs across five countries. The initial 1,374-kilometer train segment launched in Poland at the Contrology Pilates Conference in Wrocław, where Logan headlined alongside Karen Frischmann. The momentum continued through Berlin and Amsterdam, leading to a teaching residency in Bruges, Belgium, with Ignacio Rodriguez. This residency brought together Jay Grimes-trained lineages, emphasizing a rigorous, intentional approach to the method.Transitioning to a 2,544-kilometer road tour through France, the team utilized St-Rémy-de-Provence as an operational base to navigate vital regional markets. The route spanned Lille, Reims, Troyes, Dijon, Lyon, Gordes, Roussillon, Les Baux-de-Provence, Montpellier, Nîmes, Nice, and Paris.The tour concluded with a 495-kilometer Eurostar transit to London for the Balanced Body Pilates on Tour conference. In Shoreditch, Logan led three days of capacity-crowd instruction, solidifying the platform’s international presence and establishing the framework for the upcoming summer and winter tour circuits."The 2026 European tour was a strategic step toward global expansion and bridging the gap between digital training and physical execution," says Brad Crowell. "Whether navigating new markets in Europe or teaching to capacity crowds in London, the focus was on scaling our community framework internationally. By collaborating directly with world-class studios, we are actively broadening the global reach of the practice while strengthening our foundational network."By prioritizing direct studio engagement and high-level technique over standard logistics, the 2026 tour series demonstrates that the future of Pilates lies in connecting tradition with global accessibility.Full details on upcoming summer and winter tour stops, along with digital memberships, are available at OnlinePilatesClasses.com.About Online Pilates Classes (OPC):OnlinePilatesClasses.com (OPC) is the premier digital platform dedicated to making high-fidelity, classical Pilates accessible to a global audience. Founded by Lesley Logan and Brad Crowell, OPC combines expert pedagogy with a community-first approach, ensuring that practitioners at every level have the tools to move with purpose.

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