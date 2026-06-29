Celebrate America's 250th by Reading the Debut Thriller 'Jeb Wright, Colonial Assassin' by Dave Meek

'Jeb Wright, Colonial Assassin' by Dave Meek, front cover Dave Meek, Author of 'Jeb Wright, Colonial Assassin' (Photo credit: Ailan Meek)

Celebrate America's 250th by reading 'Jeb Wright, Colonial Assassin,' by Dave Meek. An award-winning debut thriller set during the American Revolution.

'Jeb Wright, Colonial Assassin' immerses readers in a revolutionary period of human history, a world far different than our own. Yet, the hopes, fears, and dreams were like our own.” — Dave Meek

KENMORE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just in time for the United States’ 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026, Coffeetown Press has released a debut thriller, set during the American Revolution, 'Jeb Wright, Colonial Assassin' by Dave Meek , Book 1 in the Jeb Wright Series. The book is an award-winning work of historical fiction set during the American Revolutionary War, combining espionage, battlefront drama, and personal strife in a story of loyalty and survival."Jeb Wright, Colonial Assassin, and the other two books in the Jeb Wright Series, immerse readers in a truly revolutionary period of human history. The American Colonists and their British and Hessian foes lived in a far different world than we do today. Yet, their hopes and fears, dreams and ambitions, failings and virtues, were much the same as ours. My goal is to increase understanding of and appreciation for their struggles and sacrifices," says author Dave Meek."My own introduction to our nation’s founding came unexpectedly and late in life. I had just begun working for the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C. A visit to George Washington’s Mount Vernon home in Virginia sparked an endless fascination with the Revolutionary War."About the Book:A trained covert operative returns from exile in France—armed with secret abilities that could decide the fate of a revolution.It's 1776, and the fate of the American Revolution lies in the hands of an impoverished American farm boy, whose skills from his dark past are all that can stop a British assassin from killing George Washington. The Revolution teeters on the brink of collapse. George Washington and his Continental Army are on the run, suffering defeat after defeat. The British Army pursues them, bent on hunting the American soldiers to extinction. Across the colonies, the raging war pits neighbor against neighbor. Loyalists fight for their king. Patriots fight for bold, new ideas of freedom.Into this land torn asunder enters Jeb Wright, the twenty-year-old son of smuggler parents.Seven years earlier, Jeb’s parents fled with him from New York to France, one step ahead of the hangman. Now, Jeb returns from self-imposed exile. He wants only one thing: to reunite with Rebecca Bennett, his childhood sweetheart. Instead, Jeb finds Rebecca has betrothed herself to Major Donovan Huxley, a mysterious British officer.Jeb soon discovers Huxley keeps a terrible secret, one that could doom Rebecca, Washington, and the Revolution.But Jeb keeps his own secret: a hidden past and fighting skills never before seen in Colonial America. The fate of Rebecca—and America—lies in Jeb’s hands.About the AuthorRaised in a military family, Dave Meek grew up in Rhode Island, Louisiana, California, and Indiana. His itinerant childhood created within him an explorer’s soul. After graduating from Indiana University with a bachelor’s degree in English, he toured the United States twice on a motorcycle. He then joined the U.S. Navy, where he accumulated over 2,000 flight hours as a naval flight officer and traveled to 9 different countries. After leaving the Navy, he worked as a technical writer for the Hewlett-Packard Company, Intel Corporation, and the U.S. Department of State. He also earned “A” and “B” glider pilot badges from the Soaring Society of America. His endless fascination with the Revolutionary War began during the years he lived in Fredericksburg, Virginia.Author website: https://davemeekauthor.com 2024 Pacific Northwest Writers Association Literary Contest Winner“Conflict keeps the tension high and the story moving forward. Jeb’s on a love quest, he’s lost his family, he’s being attacked by stronger forces, his horse loves him . . . .What more could a reader ask for?”“The author has an artistry for developing the inner and outer nature of his protagonist. He writes his characters with a fine dexterity. Jeb allows the reader to see what he is seeing and feel what he is feeling. All told with a clarity that brings him off the page and into the reader’s world. Even the horse, Tonnerre, is a credible character, offering some solace to Jeb.”“Definitely a page-turner. I wanted to keep reading and know more!”“The conflict and tension ride a wave throughout the whole story with, it seems, no let-up. The plot is enhanced and moved forward within the beauty of how the story is told. Oh, were we all able to have someone tell our stories with such artistry.”— Pacific Northwest Writers Association Literary Contest judges.Available from all major online bookstores including Amazon , Barnes & Noble, Bookshop.org or ask for it at your local bookstore or public library.Book Information:Title: Jeb Wright, Colonial AssassinJeb Wright Series, Book 1Author: Dave MeekPublisher: Epicenter PressImprint: Coffeetown PressBook webpage:BISAC #1 Code: FIC014070BISAC #2 Code: FIC022060BISAC #3 Code: FIC022000Pages: 328Size: 6x9Format: Trade paperbackISBN: 9781684922932Ebook: 978168422949LOC: 2025942379Price: $21.95Ebook: $8.99Publication Date: 6.9.2026

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