New Children's Book Marks New York's First Basketball Title in More Than 50 Years

Cover of The City Was Never More Alive Keepsake for every young fan! great for baby showers & gifts Pages of book Time Square on that Faithful Night

'The City Was Never More Alive' turns the night New York's orange and blue won it all into a hand-painted, rhyming bedtime keepsake for young fans.

Every young fan in this city just lived through a night they will never forget, and most are far too little to remember it. This book lets a family hold on to that feeling.” — Gold Standard Publishing

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new children's book is turning New York's long-awaited basketball championship into a story families can keep forever. The City Was Never More Alive ," out now from Gold Standard Publishing, is a hand-painted, rhyming picture book about a city in orange and blue that waits 53 long years, roars through a five-game series, and finally spills into the streets to celebrate a title. Told in warm, read-aloud rhyme, it captures the roar of a packed arena, a captain's unforgettable 45-point closeout, and a whole town singing into the night, all seen through the eyes of one tiny fan who sleeps through every minute of it, the keepsake a parent wishes they could hand down."Every young fan in this city just lived through a night they will never forget, and most of them are far too little to remember it," said a spokesperson for Gold Standard Publishing. "This book lets a family hold on to that feeling and read it together for years to come.""The City Was Never More Alive" is the first title in Gold Standard Publishing's Championship Keepsakes series, a collection of original children's books that turn a city's greatest sports night into an heirloom. Each title features original characters, original artwork, and bouncy rhyme written to be read aloud again and again, a standout gift for new parents, baby showers, and lifelong fans.The book is available now on Amazon in paperback ($14.99) and Kindle ($6.99). Readers can see sample pages and download a free coloring page at https://gold-publications.com/book-orange-blue.html About Gold Standard PublishingGold Standard Publishing is an independent children's book publisher creating original, hand-painted rhyming picture books that turn championship moments into bedtime keepsakes. Its catalog includes the Championship Keepsakes series and "The Dodgeball Manual," a collection of fifty gym-class games. Learn more at https://gold-publications.com Note: Gold Standard Publishing books are original, independently created works. They are not affiliated with, endorsed by, sponsored by, or licensed by any sports league, team, or organization. All team names, logos, and marks are the property of their respective owners and are not used in this book. All characters, names, and artwork are original.Media Contact:Gold Standard Publishinggold@goldstandrd.com

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