Clarity Liao Delivers a Bright and Relatable Pop Gem with ‘Make Up Your Mind’

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emerging singer-songwriter Clarity Liao continues her artistic evolution with the release of her fourth solo single, ‘ Make Up Your Mind ’, a bright, emotionally charged pop track that captures the frustration of mixed signals and the courage it takes to walk away from uncertainty.Having spent years developing her craft as both a songwriter and performer, Clarity first gained recognition as the principal songwriter for the band Navillera, whose debut single 'Too Young’ won the 2024 Yamaha National Best Popular Music Award. She further established herself as a rising songwriting talent when her composition 'I Need You' took first place in the 2025 YMS National Composers competition. Now stepping confidently into her solo career, Clarity is preparing for the release of her forthcoming EP, 'Dear…', a deeply personal collection of songs exploring love, jealousy, loss, and longing.Drawing inspiration from artists including Bruno Mars, Adele, Regina Song, and Olivia Rodrigo, Clarity's latest material expands beyond her indie-pop roots into a broader sonic palette encompassing bedroom pop, R&B, modern doo-wop, and contemporary pop. Each song on ‘Dear…’ acts as a different emotional letter, expressing thoughts and feelings left unsaid in real life.At the centre of this latest chapter is ‘Make Up Your Mind’, a candid and relatable anthem born from the emotional limbo of waiting for someone who refuses to make a choice.‘Make Up Your Mind’ was inspired by my frustration of being given mixed signals by someone who seemed interested, but never fully committed, Clarity explains. "The song is a letter about waiting while knowing deep down that the situation is going nowhere. It's about wanting honesty, but also realizing you can't keep holding onto someone who won't choose you."The song came together quickly after Clarity heard an early demo from producer Ken Fielder, who also co-wrote the track. A catchy acoustic guitar hook and buoyant mid-tempo groove immediately sparked inspiration."The phrase 'make up your mind' came almost instantly," she recalls. "From there, I wrote the lyrics to match that feeling of uncertainty and emotional frustration, keeping everything direct and honest."While the song's subject matter deals with emotional confusion, its production offers a refreshing contrast. Built around bright acoustic textures, rhythmic energy, and an uplifting pop sensibility, ‘Make Up Your Mind’ transforms heartbreak into something empowering and undeniably catchy.The track also marks an important creative milestone for Clarity, representing her first co-writing experience with a producer."What makes this track especially meaningful to me is that it brought out a more playful, girly side of my sound," she says. "It was also my first time co-writing with my producer, and I really loved the collaborative process. That experience made the song feel even more personal and exciting to create."As anticipation builds for ‘Dear…’, ‘Make Up Your Mind’ offers another glimpse into Clarity Liao's ability to transform personal experiences into universally relatable stories. Honest, melodic, and emotionally resonant, the single showcases a songwriter unafraid to confront vulnerability while embracing growth, independence, and self-worth.With each release, Clarity continues to establish herself as one of the most promising young voices in contemporary pop, an artist whose songs feel like letters written directly to the heart.

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