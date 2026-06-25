Michigan boaters, anglers urged to help protect lakes and rivers during Aquatic Invasive Species Awareness Week

As thousands of Michiganders head to lakes and rivers for the Independence Day holiday, state and local partners are reminding boaters and anglers that a few simple steps can help protect Michigan’s waters from harmful invasive species.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed June 28 through July 4 as Aquatic Invasive Species Awareness Week, an annual effort to educate the public about preventing the spread of nonnative aquatic plants and animals that threaten Michigan’s ecosystems, recreation opportunities and economy.

To mark the occasion, volunteers and partner organizations will host more than 31 outreach events at boat launches across Michigan as part of the 13th annual AIS Landing Blitz. During these events, local lake associations, cooperative invasive species management areas and other partners will share information with boaters and anglers about invasive species prevention and Michigan’s boating regulations.

Visitors can find a Landing Blitz event near them through the regional AIS Landing Blitz website. Similar outreach efforts will take place throughout the Great Lakes region, including in neighboring states and Canadian provinces.

“Preventing the spread of invasive species in our waterways is as simple as cleaning, draining and drying boats, trailers and gear between uses,” said Kevin Walters, aquatic biologist with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. “AIS Awareness Week serves as an important reminder that every boater and angler can play a role in protecting Michigan’s waters for future generations.”

Michigan law requires boaters to:

Remove all aquatic organisms, including plants, from watercraft and trailers before launching or transporting.

Remove drain plugs and drain all water from bilges, ballast tanks and live wells before transporting a watercraft.

Dispose of unused bait in the trash rather than releasing it into the water.

Additional recommended practices include:

Removing plants, mud and debris from boats, trailers and equipment before leaving an access site.

Washing boats and trailers before launching into another body of water.

Allowing boats and equipment to dry for at least five days between uses in different bodies of water.

Disinfecting live wells and bilges with a bleach solution (1/2 cup bleach to 5 gallons of water).

In addition to boat launch outreach events, the Michigan Clean Water Corps, or MiCorps, will host its second annual AIS Detection Blitz during AIS Awareness Week. The statewide community science initiative encourages residents and visitors to help identify and document aquatic invasive species in Michigan’s lakes, rivers and wetlands.

Participants can use the free iNaturalist app to photograph suspected invasive species — such as zebra mussels, Eurasian watermilfoil or other unfamiliar aquatic organisms — and submit observations to the MiCorps AIS Detection Blitz project. The information collected helps support early detection efforts and informs invasive species management across the state.

Whether spending the holiday weekend on the water or exploring a favorite local wetland, volunteers of all experience levels are encouraged to participate.

Boat launch events are weather-dependent and subject to volunteer availability. Contact Kevin Walters for information about events in your area.

AIS Awareness Week is sponsored by EGLE’s Water Resources Division in partnership with the Michigan departments of Natural Resources and Agriculture and Rural Development, federal agencies, and nonprofit and private organizations.

For more information about Aquatic Invasive Species Awareness Week, the AIS Landing Blitz or ways to prevent the spread of invasive species, visit Michigan.gov/Invasives.

Michigan's Invasive Species Program is cooperatively implemented by the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy; the Department of Natural Resources; and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.