Suntra MedTech Joins Carnegie Mellon University-Led ARPA-H Team Building a Real-Time Fetal Distress Monitoring System

Suntra MedTech Solutions joins a Carnegie Mellon University-led ARPA-H team developing a noninvasive, AI-enabled wearable to detect fetal distress during labor.

Suntra serves as the engineering and integration partner, developing a multi-sensor platform suitable for obstetric clinical use.

Our focus is making the sensing sensitive and repeatable so AI models have high predictive values and provide care teams with actionable information they can rely on to make life and death decisions.” — Adam Jacobs, Chief Technology Officer, Suntra MedTech Solutions

BEDFORD, NH, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Suntra MedTech Solutions (formerly Sunrise Labs) is part of a nine-institution team, led by Carnegie Mellon University and including the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, awarded up to $39.3 million by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) to develop a wearable system that detects indicators of fetal hypoxia during labor to more reliably inform clinical intervention decision making.The award, made through ARPA-H’s Making Obstetrics Care Smart (MOCS) program[AH1.1], funds a four-year effort to replace guesswork with real-time insight. Hospitals still rely on decades-old electronic fetal heart rate monitoring, which is difficult to interpret and rarely makes clear whether or why a baby is not receiving adequate oxygenation. The team is developing a noninvasive system that uses multiple sensors placed on the mother paired with AI models to distinguish true distress from false alarms.Suntra serves as the program’s engineering and systems integration partner, responsible for integrating multiple sensor streams into a device that is reliable over hours of labor, straightforward to place, and built to meet the design control and traceability requirements of an FDA-regulated device.“Research like this lives or dies on whether it survives contact with a real labor and delivery floor,” said Bryan Gilpin, President of Suntra MedTech Solutions. “Our job is to take scientifically sound work and make it dependable, manufacturable, and ready for the regulatory path, without losing what made it valuable in the first place. That is the gap we exist to close.”“Combining cutting edge sensors into one system that reliably detects subtle physiological signals that infer fetal distress over the course of a long labor is a hard engineering and scientific problem,” said Adam Jacobs, Chief Technology Officer of Suntra MedTech Solutions and the company’s technical lead on the project. “Our focus is on making the sensing sensitive and repeatable so that AI models have high predictive values and provide care teams with actionable information they can rely on to make life and death decisions.”The work will draw on four disciplines Suntra brings to programs: connecting data and devices that were not designed to talk to each other, building intelligence into regulated medical systems, keeping the clinician’s experience simple, and designing in security and patient-data protection from day one rather than adding it at the end.About Suntra MedTech SolutionsSuntra MedTech Solutions (formerly Sunrise Labs) is an embedded technical partner for companies developing FDA Class II and III medical devices, working at the architectural level across systems, software, hardware, optical, and regulatory disciplines. Based in Bedford, NH, and ISO 13485:2016 certified, Suntra closes the gap between what a product roadmap demands and what a team can realistically execute. Consulting. Engineering. Innovation. Learn more at suntramedtech.com

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