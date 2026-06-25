2026 Dworshak Reservoir Smallmouth Bass Update

Harvest & tournament impacts

The role of harvest on Dworshak Reservoir's smallmouth bass population, particularly the trophy component of the fishery, is something IDFG continues to evaluate. Recent data indicate that annual harvest has averaged less than 15% of the adult population, a level that is unlikely to have a substantial effect on overall abundance or trophy fishing opportunities. While current harvest rates do not appear to be limiting the fishery, IDFG will continue monitoring population trends and angler harvest to better understand their long-term effects.

IDFG staff also recently completed a study evaluating the potential effects of bass tournaments on smallmouth bass survival and post-release movements in Dworshak Reservoir. Results showed that all tagged fish survived the weigh-in process, 94% departed the weigh-in site within 25 days, and 67% returned to their original capture area within 60 days. These findings suggest that tournament-caught fish are capable of surviving release, resuming normal movement patterns, and returning to their preferred areas within the reservoir.

Overall, the study found little evidence that tournament activities negatively affect smallmouth bass survival or long-term distribution in Dworshak Reservoir. Combined with relatively low harvest rates and strong recruitment, these results indicate that the fishery remains healthy and continues to provide excellent opportunities for both recreational and tournament anglers.