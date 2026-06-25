Frederick County Executive Requests Additional Air Quality Monitoring Around Adamstown

FREDERICK, Md. – Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater has formally requested that the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) establish an expanded air quality monitoring program in the Adamstown area, strengthening oversight as data center construction progresses at the Quantum Frederick campus. In addition, she announced the placement of an air-quality monitor at Carroll Manor Elementary School as part of the County’s Air Quality Monitoring Network.

“Protecting the health and safety of Frederick County residents is our highest priority,” said County Executive Jessica Fitzwater. “We have already taken significant steps to regulate the data center industry, ensuring strict land-use controls and strong environmental safeguards. Air quality regulations fall within the State’s jurisdiction and our request for expanded state-led air quality monitoring reflects our ongoing commitment to use every tool we have to protect the public well-being.”

Frederick County’s Division of Energy and Environment maintains air quality monitoring sensors at multiple locations near the Quantum Frederick development, including the new monitor at Carroll Manor Elementary, as well as existing monitors at Saint Joseph on Carrollton Manor, the Adamstown Post Office, and the Claggett Center. As of June 24, these monitors show that air quality in the Adamstown area is consistent with air quality in other parts of the county.

“Our community has expressed understandable interest and concern regarding air quality around Carroll Manor Elementary School,” Board of Education President Dean Rose said. “We appreciate County Executive Jessica Fitzwater’s leadership in bringing this monitoring system to our campus. This effort reflects a shared commitment to our students, staff, and families and will provide valuable information that can help guide future conversations and decisions. We look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with our local and state partners to ensure a safe and healthy learning environment for all.”

County Executive Fitzwater’s letter to MDE cites lessons from Northern Virginia, where the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality launched the Data Center Air Monitoring Project to assess air quality in areas with dense clusters of data centers. Supported by EPA funding, the project found that all monitored sites met National Ambient Air Quality Standards as of June 5.

Recognizing the limits of local authority, Frederick County is asking MDE to launch a comparable state-led monitoring program for the Adamstown area. Frederick County has already enacted strict land use controls on data centers, regulating them more heavily than any other industry and restricting land available for data center development.

Frederick County launched its air quality monitoring program in 2023. The program includes a network of neighborhood-based sensors and a public-facing information platform. For more information about this program, visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/AirQuality.

For additional information about how Frederick County is regulating the data center industry, visit www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/DataCenters.

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