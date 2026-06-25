2026 Dworshak Reservoir Kokanee Update

Looking ahead to 2026, anglers can expect more adult kokanee to be available than were present in 2025. However, fish will likely be somewhat smaller, averaging approximately 9–10 inches in length.

This forecast is based on the above-average abundance of age-1 kokanee observed during surveys in 2025 (Figure 2). Compared to the 20-year average, the age-1 population was substantially higher, suggesting that a strong cohort of fish should grow into the adult population this year. Assuming survival rates remain consistent with historical patterns, anglers should encounter greater numbers of kokanee throughout the reservoir.

The tradeoff is that increased abundance generally leads to greater competition for available food resources. As a result, growth rates are expected to be slower than they were in 2025, producing more fish overall but at a smaller average size.