Address to the participants of the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States

AZERBAIJAN, June 24 - Dear participants of the event!

I sincerely greet you at the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States. Welcome to Azerbaijan!

This prestigious platform, which brings together the legislative bodies of brotherly countries, serves not only to strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation and develop ties in political, economic, social, and humanitarian spheres, but also acts as one of the important mechanisms ensuring the consolidation of Islamic solidarity.

This year marks 35 years since Azerbaijan joined the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The OIC was one of the first international organizations Azerbaijan joined after the restoration of its independence. We can proudly state that throughout these years, our country has contributed to strengthening Islamic solidarity, played an active and responsible role in the activities of the OIC, remained faithful to its goals and principles, and actively participated in increasing its authority on the international stage. Azerbaijan has also built multifaceted relations with member states based on strong friendship and brotherhood on a bilateral basis.

For our part, we have always felt the consistent support of the OIC. During Armenia’s nearly 30-year aggression against Azerbaijan and in the post-war period, the OIC demonstrated a firm position by adopting resolutions and statements that strongly condemned the occupation, supported Azerbaijan’s just cause, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and welcomed the reconstruction and development works in our liberated territories. I would like to especially highlight the activities of the OIC Contact Group on Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan. We highly appreciate this stance of the brotherly countries.

Unfortunately, during the occupation, mosques of universal importance and centuries-old monuments of Islamic architecture were deliberately destroyed and looted by Armenia in our cities and villages, which were subjected to urbicide and culturicide. Out of 67 mosques, 65 were completely destroyed, and serious damage was inflicted on the remaining ones. The use of these sacred sites as stables and the keeping of animals — which is considered haram in our religion — was not only an insult to Azerbaijanis but to all Muslims around the world. The missions organized by ICESCO and the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission to our liberated territories witnessed these acts of vandalism firsthand.

Today, as part of large-scale reconstruction efforts in the liberated Garabagh and East Zangezur, our destroyed religious sites are being restored to their historical appearance, new mosques are being built, and the call to prayer once again echoes from the minarets after many years.

These crimes committed against the Islamic cultural heritage on our lands are undoubtedly a clear manifestation of Islamophobia. Today, the incitement of hatred against Muslims, the targeting of Islamic cultural heritage, and the insult to Islamic values have gained widespread momentum across the world. The burning of our Holy Book, the Quran, and the publication of caricatures of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) can in no way be justified under the pretext of freedom of expression and are completely unacceptable. Islamophobia is not merely intolerance towards Muslims; it is a dangerous trend that threatens mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence. It is regrettable that certain political circles in the West, as well as international institutions such as the European Parliament and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, promote anti-Islamic sentiments, attempt to equate Islam with extremism and terrorism, create biased perceptions of our religion, and portray it as a source of threat.

With the aim of increasing international attention to the fight against Islamophobia, Azerbaijan regularly organizes international conferences on this topic. In a period when Islamophobia is spreading alarmingly, Azerbaijan’s hosting of such conferences is of great importance in promoting interfaith and intercultural dialogue and eliminating stereotypes about our religion.

Azerbaijan has always attached great importance to the protection of Islamic values, which form an integral part of our national-spiritual values and serve as a moral pillar and guide for billions of people around the world.

We put forward various initiatives to promote the principles of solidarity and mutual respect in Islam and regularly host events of the OIC and its institutions. The cities of Baku, Nakhchivan, and Shusha, which embody the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of Islamic civilization, have been declared the Capital of Islamic Culture in different years. In 2017, within the framework of the “Year of Islamic Solidarity” declared in Azerbaijan, the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games were successfully held in Baku with the participation of 54 countries.

Just a few days ago, the 2026 Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group on the topic of regional integration for the sustainable prosperity of Muslim countries were successfully organized in Baku.

In 2027, Azerbaijan will host the 16th Session of the Islamic Summit Conference and will assume the OIC chairmanship. During our chairmanship, we will spare no effort to promote the common interests of member states, deepen cooperation within the organization, strengthen Islamic solidarity, and mobilize joint efforts to turn it into a greater force.

Dear participants of the event,

The dedication of the current session to the theme of “Promoting Sustainable and Inclusive Economic Development in OIC Member States through Parliamentary Cooperation” demonstrates the determination of the member countries of the Parliamentary Union to find joint solutions to common challenges for the progress of our nations.

I am confident that the useful initiatives put forward during the session will contribute to the well-being of our brotherly peoples and help create new opportunities for cooperation between our countries.

I extend my best wishes to you and wish every success to the session.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 23 June 2026