Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Speaker of Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly

AZERBAIJAN, June 24 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, on June 24.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that the brotherly people of Iran had recently endured great suffering and once again extended his condolences to those who lost their lives during the war.

The head of state emphasized that the people and government of Azerbaijan stood by the people and government of Iran during the war. President Ilham Aliyev described his telephone conversations with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, as well as contacts at various levels and other expressions of solidarity, as clear evidence of this support.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that the Azerbaijani side welcomed the cessation of the war and recalled that Azerbaijan had immediately issued an official statement in this regard.

“I hope there will be no wars in the region,” President Ilham Aliyev said, noting that both Azerbaijan and Iran have suffered from wars in the past.

Fondly recalling Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf’s previous visit to Azerbaijan, the head of state highlighted the importance of his participation in the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that the event would contribute to strengthening Islamic solidarity and noted that Azerbaijan will host the OIC Summit next year, adding that preparations are already underway.

The Azerbaijani President also stressed that Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf’s visit provided a good opportunity to discuss issues on the bilateral agenda and highlighted the successful development of Azerbaijan-Iran relations.

Expressing satisfaction with the meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf conveyed the greetings of President Masoud Pezeshkian to the Azerbaijani head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked him for the greetings and asked that his own greetings be conveyed to President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Speaker expressed gratitude for the support demonstrated by President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani government, and the Azerbaijani people during Iran’s difficult days.

He also thanked the President of Azerbaijan for visiting the Iranian Embassy in Baku to express condolences over the deaths of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and numerous civilians, as well as for sending a congratulatory letter to Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei on his election as the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Describing war as a great sorrow and tragedy, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf emphasized that Azerbaijan remained committed to its good-neighborly relations with Iran throughout the conflict, provided humanitarian assistance, and that the people of Azerbaijan stood by Iran. He noted that this support would remain in the memory of the Iranian people.

The Speaker stated that Azerbaijan and Iran have always supported each other in difficult times and described this as another manifestation of the unity and solidarity between the two countries. He noted that the war had underscored the importance of relations with Muslim countries, adding that Iran had recognized its friends and enemies during the conflict. In this regard, he stressed that Azerbaijan, as a friendly country, stood by Iran.

During the conversation, the sides expressed confidence that Azerbaijan-Iran relations would continue to develop dynamically. They welcomed the completion of the Aghband-Kelaleh bridge and emphasized that the Araz Corridor passing through Iranian territory would contribute to expanding regional transport opportunities.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on the prospects for bilateral relations, including interparliamentary cooperation, and touched upon the activities of the intergovernmental commission.