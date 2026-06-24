From Nizar Amedi, President of the Republic of Iraq

AZERBAIJAN, June 24 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Assalamu'alaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.

Your Excellency,

I am pleased to convey to Your Excellency my sincerest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the Independence Day of the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan. I wish you good health and success, and the people of Azerbaijan continued progress and prosperity.

Taking this pleasant opportunity, we once again reaffirm our commitment to developing cooperation between our friendly countries and peoples in all fields.

Respectfully,

Nizar Amedi

President of the Republic of Iraq