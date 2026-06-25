CITY ASKS JUDGE TO TOSS OUT LAWSUIT ON TMH HOSPITAL SALE TO FSU

Updated June 25, 2026, 9:21 a.m. ET

A judge soon will decide whether the Tallahassee NAACP’s lawsuit over the sale of the Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare hospital to Florida State University can move forward.

The city of Tallahassee on May 22 filed a motion to dismiss the civil rights organization's case. On July 21, Circuit Judge Lee Marsh, who is up for re-election this year, will be hearing both sides.

The NAACP, alongside several individuals, contends that the hospital sale jeopardizes indigent care, and that the city should have abided by a Florida law that details how sales of municipal hospitals are supposed to play out. The hospital should be returned to the city, the suit says.