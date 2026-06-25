VeilSun Launches Dedicated AI Practice and Names Desiree Easterling AI Innovation Lead

Five clearly defined AI services help operations-driven companies move from AI pressure to AI results, built on the firm’s “Structure Before AI” methodology.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VeilSun, a low-code consultancy and development firm with more than 17 years of experience and over 700 applications deployed, announces the formal launch of its dedicated AI practice and the appointment of Desiree Easterling as AI Innovation Lead.

The move formalizes a capability VeilSun has been delivering inside client engagements for some time, and marks the firm’s evolution from a low-code development partner into an AI-orchestration firm — connecting people, systems, and AI into operational workflows that teams successfully adopt.

Easterling brings a background spanning AI strategy, business process design, and workflow automation, with a focus on moving AI from concept to systems teams rely on every day. A U.S. Navy veteran, she has spent her career helping leadership teams close process gaps and apply AI where it creates measurable value rather than where it simply looks modern.

VeilSun’s AI offerings are delivered through five clearly defined services. Every engagement begins with a complimentary discovery session — a conversation to understand the organization’s goals and point it toward the right path. All five services follow the firm’s “Structure Before AI” methodology, which holds that AI amplifies a well-built operational foundation and cannot substitute for one.

The five AI services include:

1. AI Readiness Assessment — A structured evaluation of where AI can create value first across an organization’s systems and data, along with the constraints that could slow execution.

2. AI Workshops — Hands-on working sessions that bring teams up to speed on what AI can realistically do and align stakeholders on the highest-value opportunities.

3. AI Strategy & Roadmapping — A prioritized, sequenced plan that ties AI initiatives to business outcomes so investment follows the highest-leverage use cases.

4. AI Advisory — Ongoing expert guidance that keeps AI initiatives aligned with strategy, governed by human oversight, and adapting as the business and the technology evolve.

5. AI Implementation — Building and operationalizing high-value AI use cases into workflows teams adopt, with the structure and human checkpoints that make them stick.

VeilSun’s AI services are available now. Companies can begin with a complimentary one-hour discovery session by contacting Desiree Easterling at deasterling@veilsun.com.

About VeilSun

VeilSun is a low-code consultancy and development firm that builds intelligent business applications for complex, operations-driven organizations. A Quickbase Elite Partner and Mendix Gold Partner, VeilSun has deployed more than 700 applications over 17+ years for clients including Geisinger, Skanska, Hensel Phelps, and Fifth Third Bank. Learn more at veilsun.com.

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