ANM Expands Utah Presence with New Salt Lake City Office

ANM Salt Lake City Office

Technology solutions provider strengthens commitment to helping Utah organizations modernize, secure, and manage critical IT infrastructure.

Opening our Salt Lake City office allows us to better serve organizations throughout the state with local resources, bringing the expertise and capabilities we've built over more than three decades.” — Raminder Mann, ANM CEO

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Network Management, a leading technology solutions provider with more than 30 years of experience helping organizations solve complex IT challenges, today announced the opening of its Salt Lake City office, further expanding the company's presence and investment across Utah The new office reflects ANM's continued growth in the region and its commitment to providing local organizations with access to experienced technology professionals, engineering expertise, and industry-leading solutions. Through its Utah expansion, ANM will continue helping clients modernize infrastructure, strengthen cybersecurity, enable AI initiatives, improve collaboration, and manage increasingly complex technology environments."Utah continues to be one of the most dynamic and innovative business communities in the country," said Raminder Mann, ANM CEO. "Opening our Salt Lake City office allows us to better serve organizations throughout the state with local resources while bringing the depth, expertise, and capabilities we've built over more than three decades. We're excited to continue investing in Utah and helping our clients achieve their business objectives through technology." ANM partners with many of the world's leading technology manufacturers, including Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Rubrik, Verkada, Nutanix, Pure Storage, and others, delivering integrated solutions across networking, cybersecurity, cloud, collaboration, physical security, data protection, and managed services.With more than 175 engineers and technical specialists, ANM serves clients across the public and private sectors, including education, healthcare, state and local government, utilities, and commercial enterprises. The company's consultative approach helps organizations align technology investments with business outcomes while reducing risk and operational complexity.The Salt Lake City office strengthens ANM's ability to provide local engagement, strategic guidance, implementation services, and ongoing support for organizations throughout Utah and the surrounding region."Organizations today face increasing pressure to secure their environments, modernize infrastructure, and prepare for the impact of AI," said Vance Krier, ANM CTO. "Our expansion in Utah ensures clients have a trusted local partner who can help them navigate these challenges and move forward with confidence."Founded in 1994, ANM helps organizations source, deploy, and manage technologies that keep them secure, connected, and prepared for what's next. The company has earned numerous industry recognitions and maintains strategic partnerships with leading technology manufacturers to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional client outcomes.About ANMANM is a technology solutions provider that helps organizations source, deploy, and manage the technologies that power modern business. With expertise spanning cybersecurity, networking, data center, cloud, collaboration, physical security, AI readiness, and managed services, ANM delivers strategic guidance and technical expertise to clients across the United States. For more information, visit ANM.com.

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