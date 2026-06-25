Attorney General Jackley Commends SD Supreme Court Upholding Convictions for First-Degree Burglary and Aggravated Assault

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, June 25, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley commends the South Dakota Supreme Court for unanimously upholding the convictions of a Pennington County man convicted of First-Degree Burglary and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Chris David Kujawa was found guilty by a Pennington County jury in May 2025. He was sentenced to concurrent 12-year prison terms.

According to trial evidence, Kujawa entered a Box Elder residence in January 2025 and threatened the homeowner with a handgun while accusing him of stealing property. The victim testified that Kujawa forced his way into the home, pointed a firearm at his head, threatened to kill him, and warned that the victim's wife would be next.

On appeal, Kujawa argued that the circuit court improperly limited his ability to cross-examine the victim regarding prior felony convictions and erred in its response to a question submitted by the jury during deliberations.

In its decision, the Court concluded that although the circuit court should have permitted limited evidence regarding the name or nature of the victim's prior conviction for a crime involving dishonesty, Kujawa failed to establish that any error affected the outcome of the trial. The Court also determined that the circuit court properly responded to the jury's question by directing jurors to review previously issued instructions that accurately stated the law.

"The Supreme Court’s decision affirms the jury's verdict and recognizes the strength of the evidence presented at trial," said Attorney General Jackley. "Threatening a person with a firearm inside their own home is a serious violent crime. We appreciate the work of law enforcement, prosecutors, and the courts in securing justice for the victim."

The Attorney General’s Office represented the State on appeal. The opinion can be found here: https://ujs.sd.gov/media/5rdbxows/31189.pdf

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