FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: NC Office of State Fire Marshal Reaches Consent Agreement with Legacy Corporation and Heritage Housing, LLC

State Fire Marshal Brian Taylor announced today that the North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) and the North Carolina Manufactured Housing Board have approved a consent agreement with Legacy Housing Corporation resolving eight consumer complaint cases involving manufactured homes in North Carolina.

The eight enforcement cases, which were opened between 2024 and 2025, involved significant warranty-related issues and construction deficiencies affecting North Carolina homeowners. Under the agreement, Legacy Housing Corporation agreed to complete repairs on seven manufactured homes located in North Carolina and replace one manufactured home in Bladen County. Legacy will also pay the affected homeowner $5,000 to assist with expenses associated with the replacement process.

"This agreement is about ensuring that North Carolina homeowners receive the relief they deserve and that companies remain accountable for meeting their obligations under state and federal law," State Fire Marshal Taylor said. "When consumers bring concerns to our office, we take those concerns seriously and work to achieve meaningful resolutions."

As part of the agreement, Legacy Housing Corporation agreed to pay a civil penalty of $160,000 and submit to a three-year probationary period with enhanced reporting and compliance obligations.

The $160,000 civil penalty is the largest civil penalty ever imposed by the North Carolina Manufactured Housing Board and the State Fire Marshal in a manufactured housing enforcement action.

As an additional compliance measure, Legacy agreed that if the Manufactured Housing Board determines it has violated the agreement during the probationary period, it will voluntarily surrender its North Carolina manufactured housing dealer license.

"North Carolina has one of the strongest manufactured housing industries in the nation, providing quality, affordable housing options for thousands of families across our state," Taylor said. "The overwhelming majority of manufacturers, retailers, and installers work hard every day to serve consumers and comply with state and federal standards. However, when a company fails to meet those standards, we have a responsibility to hold them accountable."

"This resolution reflects our commitment to protecting consumers while supporting a strong and reputable manufactured housing industry," Taylor continued. "The significant consumer relief, enhanced compliance requirements, and record civil penalty demonstrate that North Carolina will take strong action when homeowners are not provided the quality and service they are entitled to receive. One bad actor should not define an industry that provides tremendous value to North Carolina families."

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