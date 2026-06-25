FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE North Carolina Launches Smoke Alarm Saturday Campaign Focused on Helping to Protect Older Adults; More Than 174 Fire Departments Participate in Statewide Effort to Install Free Smoke Alarms and Help Save Lives

RALEIGH, N.C.

The NC Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM), in partnership with local fire departments, community organizations, and Kidde, a leading manufacturer of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, fire extinguishers and safety accessories, officially launched the 2026 Smoke Alarm Saturday campaign on Friday in Winston-Salem, kicking off a statewide effort to improve home fire safety and help protect North Carolina residents.

This year's campaign places a special emphasis on older adults, who continue to be disproportionately impacted by residential fire fatalities across the state. Fire safety officials say the initiative is designed to help ensure vulnerable populations have working smoke alarms, a home escape plan, and the resources needed to safely evacuate in the event of a fire.

Smoke Alarm Saturday is one of North Carolina's largest coordinated fire prevention initiatives. This year, 69 counties are participating, with more than 174 fire departments and community partners conducting smoke alarm installations and fire safety outreach efforts in communities across the state. Organizers estimate that more than 5,000 smoke alarms will be installed during the weekend campaign.

The statewide kickoff event was held at Winston-Salem Fire Station 1, where firefighters, volunteers, and community partners installed smoke alarms and provided fire safety education to residents throughout the city.

Recent research shows that modern homes and furnishings burn faster than ever before, often leaving occupants less than two minutes to safely escape once a smoke alarm sounds. Working smoke alarms provide critical early warning and can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by more than half, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

Quote from State Fire Marshal Brian Taylor: "As North Carolina's population continues to age, it is more important than ever that we make sure older adults have the tools they need to escape safely if a fire occurs in their home, a working smoke alarm can provide those extra seconds that make the difference between life and death. Through Smoke Alarm Saturday, we're helping protect some of our most vulnerable residents while strengthening fire safety in communities across North Carolina."

Quote from Chief Trey Mayo, Winston-Salem Fire Department: “Modern fires don't give you time to think. Because today's homes are filled with synthetic furnishings, a fire can grow rapidly—filling a house with intense heat and toxic smoke in as little as three minutes. A working smoke alarm provides the critical early warning occupants need to escape. Together with the Office of State Fire Marshal, we are working to ensure every resident has the protection they deserve and the knowledge to escape safely.”

Quote from Stephanie Berzinski, Fire Safety Educator, Kidde: “Kidde is headquartered in Mebane, NC so we proudly call North Carolina home and helping protect our neighbors means a great deal to us, Together, we can help make every home a safer home by getting working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms into the homes of those that need them most.”

As part of this year's campaign, Kidde donated more than $106-thousand dollars’ worth of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to support the Winston-Salem kickoff event and statewide canvassing efforts.

OSFM encourages all North Carolinians to test their smoke alarms monthly, replace batteries as needed, replace alarms that are 10 years old or older, and develop and practice a home fire escape plan with all members of the household.

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