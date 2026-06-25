For Immediate Release: North Carolina Releases 2025 Fire Fatality Report; 2026 Deaths Already on the Rise
Raleigh NC - The North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) has released its finalized 2025 Fire Fatality Report, and the numbers are sobering: 159 North Carolinians lost their lives in fires last year. Even more concerning — 2026 is already trending upward. As of Feb 17,2026, the state has recorded 27 fire-related deaths, putting North Carolina on pace for another devastating year.
2025: The Numbers
- 137 fatal fire incidents
- 159 civilian fire deaths
- 18 multi-fatality fires
- 40 deaths in those multi-fatality incidents alone
- Multi-fatality fires accounted for 25% of all deaths statewide
The report’s five-year analysis (2021–2025) reveals consistent and troubling patterns:
- Older adults (65+) are the most at-risk population
- The majority of fatal fires occur in homes
- The highest-risk hours are late night and early morning
- The absence of working smoke alarms remains a recurring factor
2026: Early Data Raises Concern
As of Feb. 17, 2026:
- 27 fatalities
- 23 separate fire incidents
- 4 incidents were double fatalities
Victim Age Breakdown (2026)
- 1 – Age 0–12
- 1 – Age 18–29
- 3 – Age 30–49
- 4 – Age 50–64
- 17 – Age 65+
- 1 – Awaiting positive identification
Older adults again represent the overwhelming majority of fire deaths this year.
Most Probable Cause (2026)
- Heating
- Smoking materials, Electrical, and Cooking (tied)
- Brush
Heating equipment and smoking materials continue to be leading ignition factors.
Smoke Alarm Status (2026)
- 1 – Present and working
- 3 – Present but did not work
- 6 – Not present
- 5 – Present but unknown if working
- 6 – Undetermined if present
- 2 – N/A (vehicle and brush fires
The majority of fatal fires either lacked a working smoke alarm or investigators could not confirm one was operational.
20 Counties Reporting Fatalities
So far this year, fatal fires have occurred in the following counties:
Beaufort (1), Bertie (1), Brunswick (2), Burke (2), Caswell (1), Duplin (1), Forsyth (2), Gaston (1), Granville (1), Guilford (3), Henderson (1), Lee (1), Macon (1), Mecklenburg (2), Mitchell (1), Moore (1), Pitt (1), Robeson (2), Rowan (1), and Rutherford (1).
“Every one of these numbers represents a person, a family, and a community forever changed,” said Brian Taylor, North Carolina State Fire Marshal. “The data shows us exactly where the risks are — older adults, residential fires, and homes without working smoke alarms. These tragedies are preventable. A working smoke alarm gives families the seconds they need to survive.”
The Office of State Fire Marshal urges all residents to:
- Test smoke alarms monthly
- Replace batteries or alarm immediately if not working
- Never leave Lithium-Ion batteries plugged in after the battery is charged
- Install alarms in every bedroom and on every level of the home
- Close doors to bedrooms when sleeping
- Create and practice a home fire escape plan
The full 2025 Fire Fatality Report, including the five-year trend analysis, is available on the OSFM website. This link ( https://www.ncosfm.gov/#ffr2025 ) will take you directly to the full report on our website.
Media Opportunity: To request an interview, please contact Shannon Bullock.
-OSFM-
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