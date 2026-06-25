For Immediate Release: North Carolina Releases 2025 Fire Fatality Report; 2026 Deaths Already on the Rise

Raleigh NC - The North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) has released its finalized 2025 Fire Fatality Report, and the numbers are sobering: 159 North Carolinians lost their lives in fires last year. Even more concerning — 2026 is already trending upward. As of Feb 17,2026, the state has recorded 27 fire-related deaths, putting North Carolina on pace for another devastating year.

2025: The Numbers

137 fatal fire incidents

159 civilian fire deaths

18 multi-fatality fires

40 deaths in those multi-fatality incidents alone

Multi-fatality fires accounted for 25% of all deaths statewide

The report’s five-year analysis (2021–2025) reveals consistent and troubling patterns:

Older adults (65+) are the most at-risk population

The majority of fatal fires occur in homes

The highest-risk hours are late night and early morning

The absence of working smoke alarms remains a recurring factor

2026: Early Data Raises Concern

As of Feb. 17, 2026:

27 fatalities

23 separate fire incidents

4 incidents were double fatalities

Victim Age Breakdown (2026)

1 – Age 0–12

1 – Age 18–29

3 – Age 30–49

4 – Age 50–64

17 – Age 65+

1 – Awaiting positive identification

Older adults again represent the overwhelming majority of fire deaths this year.

Most Probable Cause (2026)

Heating Smoking materials, Electrical, and Cooking (tied) Brush

Heating equipment and smoking materials continue to be leading ignition factors.

Smoke Alarm Status (2026)

1 – Present and working

3 – Present but did not work

6 – Not present

5 – Present but unknown if working

6 – Undetermined if present

2 – N/A (vehicle and brush fires

The majority of fatal fires either lacked a working smoke alarm or investigators could not confirm one was operational.

20 Counties Reporting Fatalities

So far this year, fatal fires have occurred in the following counties:

Beaufort (1), Bertie (1), Brunswick (2), Burke (2), Caswell (1), Duplin (1), Forsyth (2), Gaston (1), Granville (1), Guilford (3), Henderson (1), Lee (1), Macon (1), Mecklenburg (2), Mitchell (1), Moore (1), Pitt (1), Robeson (2), Rowan (1), and Rutherford (1).

“Every one of these numbers represents a person, a family, and a community forever changed,” said Brian Taylor, North Carolina State Fire Marshal. “The data shows us exactly where the risks are — older adults, residential fires, and homes without working smoke alarms. These tragedies are preventable. A working smoke alarm gives families the seconds they need to survive.”

The Office of State Fire Marshal urges all residents to:

Test smoke alarms monthly

Replace batteries or alarm immediately if not working

Never leave Lithium-Ion batteries plugged in after the battery is charged

Install alarms in every bedroom and on every level of the home

Close doors to bedrooms when sleeping

Create and practice a home fire escape plan

The full 2025 Fire Fatality Report, including the five-year trend analysis, is available on the OSFM website. This link ( https://www.ncosfm.gov/#ffr2025 ) will take you directly to the full report on our website.

Media Opportunity: To request an interview, please contact Shannon Bullock.

-OSFM-