For Immediate Release: NC Fire Marshal and Chairman of Safe Kids NC, Brian Taylor Urges Residents to Clean Out Medicine Cabinets During National Poison Prevention Week

Statewide, NC — With an average of 12 North Carolinians dying from overdoses every day, the North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is urging residents to safely dispose of unused or expired medications during National Poison Prevention Week (March 15–21). Improperly stored or unused medications can pose serious risks to families and communities. As part of the awareness week, OSFM is encouraging households to take a few minutes to clean out their medicine cabinets and safely dispose of medications they no longer need.

“Spring is a great time to clean out your home, and that includes your medicine cabinet,” said Brian Taylor, NC State Fire Marshal and Chairman of Safe Kids NC. “Unused or expired medications can pose a serious risk, especially to children and pets. Taking them to a permanent drop box is a simple step that helps keep families and communities safe.”

The opioid epidemic is not only a national crisis but a challenge here in North Carolina. Seventy-nine percent of overdose deaths in the state involve some type of opioid. When medications are not properly disposed of, they can fall into the wrong hands or even enter the water system, creating additional risks for communities.

Through the Operation Medicine Drop (OMD) program, residents have a safe and secure way to dispose of unwanted medications at permanent drop boxes located across the state. The program allows people to drop off unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medications—no questions asked.

Since the first NC drug take-back event in 2010, OMD has made a significant impact:

More than 448 million pills collected

Over 4,690 drug take-back events supported

More than 500 permanent medications drop box locations placed across NC.

These efforts help reduce the risk of accidental poisonings, prevent prescription drug misuse, and keep dangerous medications out of the wrong hands.

Tips for Safe Medication Storage and Disposal

Check your medicine cabinet regularly for expired or unused medications.

Keep medications locked away and out of reach of children and pets.

Take unused medications to a permanent Operation Medicine Drop box.

Never share prescription medications with others.

To find a permanent medication drop box near you, visit the Safe Kids North Carolina website for locations.

-OSFM-