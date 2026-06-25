MEDIA ADVISORY: Safe Kids NC, OSFM, and Safe Kids Durham Partner for Operation Medicine Drop Event During National Take Back Saturday

Durham, NC – Safe Kids North Carolina (SKNC), in partnership with the NC Office of State Fire Marshal( NC OSFM) (OSFM) and Safe Kids Durham, will host an Operation Medicine Drop Take-Back Event as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Saturday, helping the community safely dispose of unused and expired medications.]

WHAT: Operation Medicine Drop – Medication Take-Back Event

WHEN: Saturday, April 25, 2026 | 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

WHERE: Senior PharmAssist – Durham Center for Senior Life | Hunt Street Parking Lot

406 Rigsbee Avenue | Durham, NC

WHY: Unused and expired medications in the home can pose serious risks, including accidental poisoning, misuse, and environmental harm. This event, held during National Prescription Drug Take Back Saturday, provides a safe, secure, and convenient way for residents to dispose of medications responsibly.

WHAT TO BRING: Community members are encouraged to bring:

Prescription medications

Over-the-counter medications

Syringes

Inhalers

Ointments

MEDIA: Representatives from SKNC/NC OSFM will be available for interviews from 10 a.m. - Noon

-OSFM-