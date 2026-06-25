MEDIA ADVISORY: Safe Kids NC, OSFM, and Safe Kids Durham Partner for Operation Medicine Drop Event During National Take Back Saturday
Durham, NC – Safe Kids North Carolina (SKNC), in partnership with the NC Office of State Fire Marshal( NC OSFM) (OSFM) and Safe Kids Durham, will host an Operation Medicine Drop Take-Back Event as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Saturday, helping the community safely dispose of unused and expired medications.]
WHAT: Operation Medicine Drop – Medication Take-Back Event
WHEN: Saturday, April 25, 2026 | 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
WHERE: Senior PharmAssist – Durham Center for Senior Life | Hunt Street Parking Lot
406 Rigsbee Avenue | Durham, NC
WHY: Unused and expired medications in the home can pose serious risks, including accidental poisoning, misuse, and environmental harm. This event, held during National Prescription Drug Take Back Saturday, provides a safe, secure, and convenient way for residents to dispose of medications responsibly.
WHAT TO BRING: Community members are encouraged to bring:
- Prescription medications
- Over-the-counter medications
- Syringes
- Inhalers
- Ointments
MEDIA: Representatives from SKNC/NC OSFM will be available for interviews from 10 a.m. - Noon
-OSFM-
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