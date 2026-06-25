FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: NC Office of State Fire Marshal Awards More Than $12 Million to Volunteer Fire Departments Across the State

RALEIGH, N.C. — The NC Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) has approved more than $12 million in grant funding to support volunteer fire departments across North Carolina through the Volunteer Fire Department Fund program for Fiscal Year 2026.

Created during the 1987 legislative session through House Bill 166, the Volunteer Fire Department Fund was established to assist volunteer fire departments with purchasing equipment and making critical capital improvements. The program, now codified under N.C.G.S. 58-87-1, continues to play a vital role in improving firefighter safety and strengthening emergency response capabilities in communities across the state.

This year, OSFM received 647 applications by the March 1 deadline. Of those, 555 applications met compliance requirements and were reviewed, resulting in 463 departments approved for funding. A total of $14.3 million was requested statewide, $12,035,247.73 was awarded through the program. The average grant award was $25,994.05, with departments eligible to request up to $40,000.

“Volunteer firefighters are the backbone of emergency response in many of our North Carolina communities,” said Brian Taylor, NC State Fire Marshal. “These grants provide critical equipment and resources that help keep firefighters safe while ensuring departments can continue protecting the people they serve.”

Firefighter safety remains the primary focus of the grant program. For FY26, turnout gear had the highest number of approved requests, totaling 1,939 individual items including firefighter boots, coats, gloves, helmets, pants, and hoods.

Along with other expenses, the grants will support:

21 capital improvement projects, including 6 new construction projects and 5 department additions

Purchase of 13 apparatus trucks, including: Three service/equipment trucks Four pumpers Six brush trucks

Fire hoses and adapters/couplings, the second most requested equipment category with 407 approved requests

89 battery-powered rescue tools used for vehicle extrications, structural collapses, and industrial rescue incidents

Approved departments are currently purchasing equipment and completing projects funded through the grants. Departments must submit invoices and proof of payment to OSFM by September 30, 2026, in order to receive reimbursement. Equipment purchased through the program must remain with the department for a minimum of five years and is subject to inspection and audit by OSFM staff.

In 2025, OSFM awarded $11,985,224.84 to support 485 fire departments statewide. In 2026, fire departments were able to receive funding due to the availability of lapsed 2025 funds that were returned and redistributed through the program, allowing OSFM to expand support for volunteer fire service agencies across North Carolina.

For a complete list of approved departments and award amounts by county, visit the OSFM website: 2026 Fire Grant Recipients | OSFM.

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