FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: NCMHA Partners with OSFM to Expand Emergency Training Center with New Manufactured Home Training Un

The North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) and the North Carolina Manufactured & Modular Homebuilders Association (NCMHA) announced a new partnership Thursday during the NCMHA 2026 Annual Meeting that will enhance training opportunities for North Carolina’s manufactured housing industry and safety professionals.

As part of the partnership, NCMHA will provide 2 manufactured homes to the OSFM Emergency Training Center (ETC). The home will serve as a hands-on training environment for manufacturers, industry partners, inspectors, installation contractors, and transporters across the state.

The new training unit is expected to be operational by January 2027 and will provide a real-world setting for education, inspections, code compliance training, and industry collaboration.

“This partnership represents a major investment in safety, training, and professionalism within North Carolina’s manufactured housing industry,” said North Carolina State Fire Marshal Brian Taylor. “Having a dedicated manufactured home training unit at the Emergency Training Center will allow inspectors, installers, and industry professionals to receive practical, hands-on training that ultimately helps protect homeowners and improve safety standards statewide.”

The addition will further strengthen the Emergency Training Center’s ability to provide specialized training programs while supporting the continued growth and advancement of the manufactured housing industry in North Carolina.

“NCMHA is proud to partner with the Office of State Fire Marshal on this important project,” said Brad Lovin, Executive Director of the North Carolina Manufactured & Modular Homebuilders Association. “This training unit will create valuable opportunities for education and collaboration across our industry while helping ensure quality installation practices and safety for manufactured homeowners throughout North Carolina.”

Additional details regarding construction and future training opportunities will be announced as the project progresses.

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