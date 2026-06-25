Sen. Nangle scores 100% on reproductive rights voting record in 132nd Legislature

AUGUSTA — Sen. Tim Nangle, D-Windham, earned a perfect score from Planned Parenthood Maine Action Fund for votes to protect reproductive rights and improve access to fundamental healthcare. Sen. Nangle is one of 20 state senators to earn a perfect score for his voting record in the 132nd Legislature.

“As a former healthcare professional, I have always believed that reproductive care is healthcare,” said Sen. Nangle. “These are deeply personal medical decisions that should be made by patients, their families and their doctors — not politicians. I’m proud to have earned a perfect score for standing up for the rights and health of Maine people.”

Planned Parenthood scored the votes of Maine legislators on 12 bills, including seven defeated proposals that would have restricted and undermined access to abortion and reproductive care. In 2025 and 2026, in the face of massive federal cuts, the Legislature invested in Maine’s family planning services network, which provides essential care for patients, including birth control, cancer screenings and testing and treatment of STIs, regardless of ability to pay.

Sen. Nangle has earned a perfect voting score from Planned Parenthood every year of his legislative service, reflecting a strong commitment to defending the rights of Maine people in the years since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and eliminated the nationwide right to abortion.

View the full 2025-2026 Planned Parenthood scorecard here. Every Senate Democrat earned a perfect score.

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