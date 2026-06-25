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Sen.  Tepler scores 100% on reproductive rights voting record in 132nd Legislature

AUGUSTA — Sen. Denise Tepler, D-Topsham, earned a perfect score from Planned Parenthood Maine Action Fund for votes to protect reproductive rights and improve access to fundamental healthcare. Sen. Tepler is one of 20 state senators to earn a perfect score for their voting record in the 132nd Legislature.

“I’m grateful for this recognition of my work to defend reproductive care in Maine,” said Sen. Tepler. “Preserving these rights in Maine has always been, and will continue to be, a priority of mine for as long as I am in office. Reproductive care is healthcare — denying access to this care is not just wrong, but dangerous.”  

Planned Parenthood scored the votes of Maine legislators on 12 bills, including seven defeated proposals that would have restricted and undermined access to abortion and reproductive care. In 2025 and 2026, in the face of massive federal cuts, the Legislature invested in Maine’s family planning services network, which provides essential care for patients, including birth control, cancer screenings and testing and treatment of STIs, regardless of ability to pay.

Sen. Tepler also earned a perfect score from Planned Parenthood in 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2025, reflecting a strong commitment to defending the rights of Maine people. Planned Parenthood did not release a 2020 scorecard. Sen. Tepler did not serve in the Legislature in 2023 and 2024.

View the full 2025-2026 Planned Parenthood scorecard here.

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Sen.  Tepler scores 100% on reproductive rights voting record in 132nd Legislature

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