LEWISLEVY CONSULTING APPOINTS PRIVATE MARKETS VETERAN IGOR RUDFELD AS DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF VALUATION SERVICES

Appointment Expands Firm's Capabilities to Support Emerging and Established Managers with Institutional-Grade Valuation Solutions

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LewisLevy Consulting today announced that Igor Rudfeld, CFA, has joined the firm as Director and Head of Valuation Services, further strengthening the firm's rapidly growing CFO Services platform and expanding its capabilities across the private markets ecosystem.Igor joins LewisLevy with nearly 30 years of experience spanning private equity valuations, fund accounting, financial reporting, and operational transformation. Prior to joining the firm, he spent nearly three decades at HarbourVest Partners, one of the world's leading private markets investment firms, most recently serving as Senior Vice President and Head of Valuations.Throughout his distinguished career, Igor has overseen valuation processes for more than 1,900 partnership investments, 800 co-investments, and 150 evergreen fund assets. He served on HarbourVest's Audit, Valuation, and Evergreen Valuation Committees and led enterprise-wide initiatives involving valuation governance, technology modernization, and operational transformation.His expertise spans fair value measurement, investor reporting, internal controls, valuation policy development, and scalable operating models for complex investment vehicles across private equity, credit, and evergreen structures."Igor is one of the most accomplished valuation professionals in private markets," said Kwame Lewis, Co-Founder of LewisLevy Consulting. "His experience building and overseeing institutional valuation frameworks at scale brings tremendous value to our clients. As managers face increasing demands from investors, auditors, and regulators, robust valuation practices have become foundational to institutional growth."Igor's appointment also marks the formal expansion of LewisLevy's service offerings into Valuation Services, enabling the firm to provide clients with end-to-end support across finance, operations, reporting, and valuation."As the private markets industry continues to mature, emerging and scaling managers are increasingly expected to operate with institutional-grade infrastructure from day one," said O'Neil Levy, Co-Founder of LewisLevy Consulting. "Valuation sits at the center of investor confidence and governance. By adding Igor and launching Valuation Services, we are furthering our commitment to helping clients build durable, scalable operating platforms that support long-term growth."Under Igor's leadership, LewisLevy's Valuation Services practice will support clients across fair value measurement, valuation governance, policy and procedure development, operational design, investor reporting, and audit readiness."Private markets have evolved significantly over the past two decades, bringing increased complexity and heightened expectations around transparency and governance," said Igor Rudfeld. "I'm excited to join LewisLevy at this stage of its growth and help clients build scalable, defensible valuation frameworks that meet the needs of today's investors."The launch of Valuation Services represents another milestone in LewisLevy's continued growth as a strategic partner to private markets firms seeking to institutionalize their finance and operating functions while preparing for future scale.About LewisLevy ConsultingLewisLevy Consulting is dedicated to helping fund managers build strong, scalable finance organizations. The firm offers deep expertise in fund and management company operations, system optimization, investor support, and more - delivering actionable guidance and innovative solutions. With a growing team of industry leaders, LewisLevy Consulting supports investment managers throughout the U.S. and U.K.

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