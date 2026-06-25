The Gents Place has spent 18 years building an ultra-premium men's grooming and lifestyle club experience centered on recurring memberships, personalized service, and hospitality. The brand currently operates 13 locations nationwide through a combination The Gents Place combines precision grooming services with a private members lounge and hospitality-focused experience, creating one of the industry's most differentiated membership-based concepts. The franchise opportunity is currently available to qualif The welcoming reception area inside a The Gents Place club reflects the brand's hospitality-first approach, combining upscale design, concierge-style service, and premium amenities that distinguish the membership experience.

Luxury men's grooming leader expands franchise opportunities, offering qualified investors access to a proven membership-based business model.

The economic case for this franchise is not a forecast. It is 18 years of operating proof.” — Ben Davis, Founder

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gents Place, the ultra-premium men's grooming and business club brand established in 2008 and recognized as the category leader in luxury men's grooming, announced that qualified investor opportunities are now actively available for its national franchise program. After 18 years of building one of the most differentiated brands in the $5 billion men's grooming category, the brand is opening territory in major U.S. markets including Atlanta, Tampa, South Florida, Orlando, Nashville, Phoenix, Charlotte, Indianapolis, and Northern Virginia, alongside continued growth in core markets such as Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin, Houston, and Chicago.The Gents Place did not create its model in response to the current investor demand for AI-resistant businesses. The brand built it before that conversation existed. For nearly two decades, the company has refined a membership-based, in-person, human-centered service model that today happens to match exactly what qualified investors are searching for in the post-automation economy.Operating in the $5 billion men's grooming category, The Gents Place has built a 13-location footprint across multiple states behind a membership model that consistently delivers some of the highest revenue per unit in the category. The brand's franchise development arm, The Gents Place Franchising, LLC, was formed in 2016 and has spent the past decade refining the operational playbook that franchisees inherit on day one. Recent expansion has included the opening of new clubs in Prosper, Texas; Bentonville, Arkansas; Las Vegas, Nevada; and the greater Chicago area."We have been quietly building this brand since 2008, long before anyone was talking about AI displacement or the search for recurring-revenue businesses that depend on human relationships," said Ben Davis, Founder of The Gents Place. "What we built then is what qualified investors are looking for now: an ultra-premium service business that cannot be replicated by an app, cannot be automated, and cannot be compressed into a commodity. The economic case for this franchise is not a forecast. It is 18 years of operating proof."As the men's grooming category continues to grow, premium service concepts that combine recurring memberships with in-person experience have become a focus area for franchise investors seeking durable alternatives to traditional retail, food service, and commodity service models. Industry analysts have identified the premium men's grooming segment as one of the fastest-growing categories within the broader $5 billion men's grooming market, with The Gents Place positioned as the leading ultra-premium concept within that segment.The Gents Place franchise model is anchored on a tiered service menu featuring 3-Course, 5-Course, and 7-Course services, a membership-based revenue model that is portable across all locations nationwide, and a private members lounge with complimentary top-shelf bar service that distinguishes the brand from traditional barbershop and salon concepts. Members receive consistent service across the 13-location footprint, which creates a network effect that supports both retention and multi-unit franchise development. This is not a recent innovation. It is the same model the brand has refined since opening its first club in Frisco, Texas in 2008.The franchise opportunity has attracted operators and investors from a range of professional backgrounds, including former corporate executives, multi-unit franchisees from other concepts, and entrepreneurs seeking their first business ownership opportunity. The brand's franchise development team works directly with qualified candidates through a structured process that includes financial qualification, market analysis, territory selection, and operational training built on 18 years of operating data.For qualified investors, The Gents Place franchise opportunity offers a defined economic model backed by years of operating data across multiple markets.Key elements of the franchise opportunity include:-Initial franchise fee of $40,000-Total estimated initial investment between $528,200 and $905,550-Minimum net worth requirement of $400,000-Minimum liquid capital requirement of $150,000-2024 average gross revenue per club between $931,975 and $1,016,145-Top club revenue of $1,461,210 with 21.74 percent growth rate-Veteran and first responder franchise fee discount of $4,000-Recurring revenue model anchored on memberships portable across all locations-Premium service menu including 3-Course, 5-Course, and 7-Course offerings-Junior Gent service supporting family-oriented club economics-Comprehensive franchisee training, operational support, and marketing infrastructure built on 18 years of operating dataThe Gents Place co-ownership group includes Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith, who joined the brand as a co-owner during the launch of its national franchise program. The brand has also received growth investment from Blue Star Innovation Partners, an investment firm founded by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and entrepreneur Rob Wechsler. At the time of the investment, Jones described Founder Ben Davis as ‘a savvy entrepreneur’ with aggressive plans to grow The Gents Place nationwide and expressed his belief in the brand’s ability to achieve that vision with the right guidance and resources.Since its founding in Frisco, Texas in 2008, The Gents Place has built a reputation as the ultra-premium men's grooming and lifestyle club category leader. The brand has been recognized in national business and franchise publications for its membership-based model, its revenue performance, and its position within the broader men's grooming industry. Long before the current focus on durable, AI-resistant business models, the company was already building exactly the kind of operation that today's qualified investors are seeking.For qualified franchise candidates, The Gents Place offers something that few franchise concepts can: the ability to evaluate the model directly by visiting any of the 13 operating clubs nationwide before committing to ownership. No franchise overview document, no investor pitch deck, and no third-party research report substitutes for sitting in the chair at an active club."Our most successful franchisees come from a process that starts with a club visit," added Ben. "We invite qualified candidates to walk into any of our operating Gents Place clubs, sit in the chair, talk to our team, and experience the model that we have spent 18 years refining. No franchise document captures what an investor will see in a real club. That is by design, and it is one of the reasons our franchisees have outperformed."The expansion of the franchise program reflects The Gents Place's continued investment in building a national footprint of premium, membership-based clubs that serve the growing demand for ultra-premium men's grooming and lifestyle services. After 18 years of operating excellence, the brand is opening the door for qualified investors to build on what has already been proven across 13 markets.Qualified investors interested in learning more about The Gents Place franchise opportunity can review investment details, territory availability, and the qualification process at https://www.tgpfranchising.com For more information about The Gents Place, visit https://www.thegentsplace.com About The Gents PlaceFounded in 2008 in Frisco, Texas, The Gents Place is the ultra-premium men's grooming and lifestyle club category leader. For 18 years, the brand has operated as one of America's most differentiated membership-based service businesses, anchored on the kind of in-person, human-centered customer experience that defines durable, AI-resistant business models. The brand operates 13 locations nationwide through a combination of corporate-owned and franchised clubs, offering precision haircuts, hot towel shaves, straight razor shaves, beard grooming, Junior Gent service for boys 12 and under, and a private members lounge with complimentary top-shelf bar service. The Gents Place franchise program is open to qualified investors in markets across the United States. Co-owned by Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith, the brand is backed by Elevated Brands and Blue Star Innovation Partners.

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