Armstrong statement on North Dakota legislators establishing interim committee on AI and data centers

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong issued the following statement today after North Dakota Senate Majority Leader David Hogue, Rep. Mike Nathe and other legislators announced the formation of an interim Artificial Intelligence and Data Center Committee, which also will involve citizen members.

“We are excited that Senate Majority Leader Hogue and Rep. Nathe are launching this initiative to ensure that North Dakota’s laws and policies can adequately address the opportunities and challenges presented by AI and data centers,” Armstrong said. “We have offered our support for whatever they need from our administration as they stand up this committee.”