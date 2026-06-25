City Council President Honors Outstanding Community Leaders with Annual Council Awards

Jacksonville City Council President Kevin Carrico proudly recognized a distinguished group of community leaders, public servants, and volunteers during the annual Council President Awards presentation. The annual awards highlight the contributions of citizens who exemplify leadership, public service, community engagement, and a commitment to improving the quality of life throughout Jacksonville.

This year’s awards and honorees include:

The Robert O. Johnson Good Government Award personifies the outstanding public service and exemplary reputation for integrity and honesty set as a benchmark by Council Auditor Bob Johnson. This award was given to Will Williams, Chief of the Solid Waste Division.

personifies the outstanding public service and exemplary reputation for integrity and honesty set as a benchmark by Council Auditor Bob Johnson. This award was given to Will Williams, Chief of the Solid Waste Division. The Melody Starr Anne Bishop Award is given annually to recognize the countless acts of civic involvement and neighborly assistance that contribute to the City’s quality of life. This award was given to First Coast National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) Charlie J. Gillette, Jr.

is given annually to recognize the countless acts of civic involvement and neighborly assistance that contribute to the City’s quality of life. This award was given to First Coast National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) Charlie J. Gillette, Jr. The Charles D. Webb Award focuses on the accomplishments of two individuals who, while working with their colleagues, made extraordinary contributions to the advancement of the Council or the City. This award was given to Council Member Ju’Coby Pittman and Council Member Ron Salem.

“These award recipients represent the very best of Jacksonville,” said Carrico. “Their selfless dedication, leadership and commitment to serving others inspire us. These awards are a reminder that our city’s strength lies in the individuals who dedicate their time, talent and resources to making our city a better place for future generations.”

The Mary L. Singleton Memorial Award annually recognizes an outstanding Committee Chair and is named after Mary L. Singleton, one of the first women elected to the City Council and one of the first minorities since 1907. This award was presented to Council Member Joe Carlucci.

annually recognizes an outstanding Committee Chair and is named after Mary L. Singleton, one of the first women elected to the City Council and one of the first minorities since 1907. This award was presented to Council Member Joe Carlucci. The Council President’s Award is given in appreciation to a single recipient for their leadership, dedication and commitment to the city. This year’s President Award was presented to JFRD Training Division Chief Terrance Holmes.

is given in appreciation to a single recipient for their leadership, dedication and commitment to the city. This year’s President Award was presented to JFRD Training Division Chief Terrance Holmes. The Sam Mousa Award for Excellence in Public Service annually recognizes significant contributions to public service that enhance transparency and accountability in governance. Council Member Randy White was presented with this award.

About the Jacksonville City Council

The Jacksonville City Council is the 19-member legislative body of the City of Jacksonville’s consolidated government and is responsible for making the laws that govern our city. For more information about the Jacksonville City Council, please visit jacksonville.gov/city-council.