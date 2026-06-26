TITAN American Business Awards Announces Winners of Its Inaugural 2026 Season 1 Competition

2026 TITAN American Business Awards: Season 1 Full Results Announced 2026 TITAN American Business Awards: Season 2 Calling for Entries

The TITAN American Business Awards has officially announced the winners of its inaugural competition recognized by the national business awards program.

To every honoree, this title recognizes successful achievement and the standard you have set for your teams, clients, industries, and those who will follow.” — Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The TITAN American Business Awards has officially announced the winners of its inaugural 2026 Season 1 competition, marking the first class of honorees recognized by the national business awards program.

Organized by International Awards Associate Inc. (IAA), the first season received hundreds of entries representing the U.S. market. Submissions covered leadership, products and services, customer experience, technology, communications, events, and other areas driving modern enterprise.

For its first season, the award recognized a focused group of recipients whose work demonstrated measurable value, strategic execution, and professional excellence. Rather than emphasizing volume, the inaugural season establishes a clear benchmark for recognition built on merit, relevance, and business contribution.

The 2026 Season 1 business award winners include:

• ASEA — Outstanding NGO/Nonprofit Partnership (Corporate Social Responsibility Awards)

• BCN — Customer-Centric Culture (Customer Service Awards)

• Coriolis Company — Outstanding Multicultural Communications Strategy; Outstanding PR Agency (PR & Communications Awards)

• Everspin Technologies Inc. — Outstanding Innovative Company (Company & Organization Awards)

• Liz Tribelli of B&A — Outstanding Business Strategist (Executive & Entrepreneurial Achievement Awards)

• MedShift — Outstanding SaaS Implementation (Technology & IT Awards)

• PayJunction — Outstanding Low-Code/No-Code Product Application (Product & Service Awards); Outstanding Customer Service Department (Customer Service Awards)

• ProcureAbility — Outstanding B2B Event (Event Awards)

• RG Entertainment, Ltd. — Outstanding Short Documentary Video (Video Awards)

• Ripley PR — Outstanding PR Campaign (PR & Communications Awards)

• Smart Choice — Outstanding Community Relations Strategy; Outstanding Community Engagement Team (Corporate Social Responsibility Awards)

• THREE International — Outstanding Healthcare Product Innovation (Product & Service Awards)

• Tycene Fritcher of Sightview — Outstanding Turnaround Executive (Executive & Entrepreneurial Achievement Awards)

• United Healthcare — Outstanding AI-Driven Service Accountability Initiative; Outstanding AI-Powered Customer Service; Outstanding CX Improvement Initiative (Customer Service Awards)

The complete results and individual winner profiles are available at https://titanamericanbusinessawards.com/winner.php.

“With this announcement, these winners become part of the first chapter of the TITAN American Business Awards,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “They have shown what distinguished enterprise looks like in practice: decisive leadership, disciplined execution, and results that create meaningful value. To every honoree, this title recognizes successful achievement and the standard you have set for your teams, clients, industries, and those who will follow.”

Entries were evaluated through a structured judging process led by qualified professionals across relevant business disciplines. Submissions were reviewed according to defined standards, including performance, leadership, innovation, execution, market relevance, and overall impact.

The TITAN American Business Awards is now accepting entries for Season 2. The upcoming competition welcomes U.S.-based and international companies, professionals, executives, entrepreneurs, and teams demonstrating measurable achievement within the U.S. market.

Key dates include the Early Bird Deadline on July 24, 2026, the Final Extension Deadline on November 6, 2026, and the official results announcement on December 18, 2026. Full entry details, are available on the official website here: https://titanamericanbusinessawards.com/.

About TITAN American Business Awards

The TITAN American Business Awards recognizes achievements in business leadership, entrepreneurship, innovation, customer experience, marketing, communications, technology, corporate performance, and organizational impact. The award provides a merit-based platform for companies, professionals, executives, and teams seeking credible recognition for meaningful work connected to the U.S. business landscape.

About International Associate Awards (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, French Design Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.