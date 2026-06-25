TV Chef George Lovato Jr. Launches Chef-iT™, Voice-Activated Culinary AI Avatar Brings Expert Kitchen Guidance to Life

George Lovato Jr., the On-Call Outdoor Chef featured on the popular television series Chasing The Flames, Introduces Chef-iT

Cooking and restaurant management often require immediate answers," Lovato said. "Start a simple conversation. Our mission is to make expert culinary knowledge available, to all anytime, anywhere.” — George Lovato Jr. The On-Call Outdoor Chef Star of Chasing The Flames

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- George Lovato Jr., the On-Call Outdoor Chef featured on the popular television series Chasing The Flames, today announced the launch of Chef-iT™, a first-of-its-kind voice-activated culinary AI avatar platform that allows users to have natural conversations with an interactive digital chef.

Unlike traditional AI chatbots that require users to type questions, Chef-iT enables users to simply speak with "Chef George" as if they were talking to a real culinary mentor. Through a friendly, conversational experience, users can ask questions, receive personalized guidance, and solve culinary challenges in real time.

Designed for home cooks, professional chefs, restaurateurs, food entrepreneurs, and culinary enthusiasts, Chef-iT provides expert guidance on cooking techniques, recipes, food safety, menu development, restaurant management, food costing, menu pricing, accounting, marketing strategies, staff training, and much more.

The platform was developed by George Lovato Jr. to make professional culinary expertise more accessible than ever before.

"Chef-iT was created to feel like having an experienced chef standing right beside you whenever you need help," said Lovato. "Whether you're preparing dinner for your family or managing a professional kitchen, you can simply ask a question and have a real conversation with Chef George to get the answers you need."

Users can engage in back-and-forth voice conversations with Chef George, receiving immediate responses tailored to their specific needs. Whether seeking dinner inspiration, learning a new cooking technique, solving a kitchen problem, or improving restaurant profitability, Chef-iT delivers practical guidance through an intuitive and engaging experience.

For example, a home cook might ask:

"Chef George, I have chicken, mushrooms, spinach, and cream in my refrigerator. What can I make for dinner tonight?"

Meanwhile, a professional chef might ask:

"Chef George, I purchased 15 pounds of ribeye at $23 per pound and want to cut 14-ounce steaks. How many portions can I get, and what should I charge on my menu to maintain my target food cost?"

Within seconds, Chef George provides expert recommendations, calculations, and actionable insights through a natural voice conversation.

Chef-iT combines decades of culinary knowledge with advanced artificial intelligence technology to create a highly interactive learning and problem-solving experience unlike anything currently available in the culinary marketplace.

The subscription-based platform will be available to the public beginning August 1, 2026.

"Cooking and restaurant management often require immediate answers," Lovato said. "Chef-iT delivers those answers through a simple conversation. Our mission is to make expert culinary knowledge available to anyone, anytime, anywhere."

About George Lovato Jr.

George Lovato Jr. is a chef, restaurateur, culinary consultant, and television personality known for his role as the On-Call Outdoor Chef on Chasing The Flames. Throughout his extensive career as a corporate finance consultant and chef, he has helped develop restaurant concepts, train culinary teams, mentor aspiring chefs, and promote excellence in culinary operations and hospitality management.

About Chef-iT™

Chef-iT™ is a voice-activated culinary AI avatar platform that allows users to converse naturally with Chef George, an interactive digital culinary expert. The platform provides real-time guidance on cooking, food safety, menu development, food costing, restaurant operations, staff training, marketing, and culinary problem-solving. Chef-iT is designed to bring professional culinary expertise directly to home cooks and foodservice professionals through an engaging, human-like conversational experience.

Media Contact:

George Lovato Jr.

The On-Call Outdoor Chef

505-900-4475

gl11711@gmail.com

chasingtheflames.com

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