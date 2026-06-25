VSP seeks person of interest in assault, alerts public to heavy police presence in Brandon

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police seeks person of interest in assault, alerts public to heavy police presence in Brandon

BRANDON, Vermont (Thursday, June 25, 2026) — The Vermont State Police is seeking an individual in connection with an assault Thursday morning, June 25, 2026, in Brandon. There is a heavy police presence in town, and members of the public should be alert for anything suspicious.

The incident occurred at about 8:25 a.m. at a residence on Triangle Court. A person of interest fled the scene on foot. She is identified as Tamara Stone, 51, of Brandon. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds, and has blue eyes and blonde/brown hair. She was reported to have been wearing a blue shirt and black pants when she was last seen. A photograph of Stone is attached to this release.

Anyone who sees a person fitting Stone’s description should not approach her and instead call 911 or the Vermont State Police barracks in Rutland at 802-773-9101. Anonymous tips may be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional details are available at this stage of the investigation. VSP will provide updates as the case unfolds.

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