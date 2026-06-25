VitalPBX Releases Version 4.5.3 R7 With Critical Security Patches and Enterprise Communication Improvements

VitalPBX 4.5.3 R7 Release

Update enforces NGINX fixes for two critical CVEs and introduces expanded SIP trunk controls, real-time performance enhancements, smarter endpoint visibility.

4.5.3 R7 closes two critical NGINX vulnerabilities and makes VitalPBX faster and easier to manage — exactly what a production PBX update should do.” — VitalPBX Development Team

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VitalPBX, the award-winning open-source enterprise PBX platform and winner of the 2026 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award, today released VitalPBX 4.5.3 R7, an update that addresses two critical security vulnerabilities and delivers a set of targeted improvements to SIP infrastructure management, real-time communication performance, and multi-tenant reporting accuracy.

The release enforces an upgrade of NGINX to version 1.22.1-9+deb12u8 or higher, mitigating CVE-2026-9256 and CVE-2026-42946 — both rated critical severity. Given that VitalPBX deployments are often internet-facing, the VitalPBX team is advising all administrators to apply this update immediately.

"Security is non-negotiable for any PBX system that handles real business communications," said the VitalPBX development team. "4.5.3 R7 closes two critical NGINX vulnerabilities and adds a layer of OpenSSL-based certificate chain validation that prevents misconfigurations from reaching production. Beyond security, this release gives administrators better visibility into endpoint registration status, more control over PJSIP trunk behavior, and faster call routing through FastAGI — all practical improvements that add up to a more reliable system."

Release Highlights

Security:

- Enforced NGINX ≥ 1.22.1-9+deb12u8 to mitigate CVE-2026-9256 and CVE-2026-42946

- Added OpenSSL-based certificate chain verification to catch misconfigurations on custom certificates at upload time

New Capabilities:

- Registration status filter in the PJSIP Endpoints report for faster device identification

- support_path and fatal_retry_interval parameters now configurable directly on PJSIP Trunks

- Drag-and-drop file upload for customer certificate files

- Extensions API read endpoint now returns SMS connection numbers and provider details

Performance & Stability:

- Specialized WebSocket proxy configured in NGINX for more reliable real-time event streaming

- Dynamic routing dialplan updated to use FastAGI actions for reduced call processing latency

Bug Fix:

- Call traffic tracking on the main tenant now correctly displays activity across all tenants

Availability

VitalPBX 4.5.3 R7 is available now for all active subscribers. The update can be applied through the VitalPBX administration interface or via the command line on Debian 12. Full update instructions are available at wiki.vitalpbx.com.

New users can explore VitalPBX through the free Community plan (up to 10 extensions) or start a 30-day free trial of any commercial plan at vitalpbx.com.

About VitalPBX

VitalPBX is an enterprise-grade, open-source PBX phone system built on Asterisk, the world's most widely deployed VoIP engine. Available as a free Community edition and commercial plans including VitalPBX One, Enterprise, Call Center, and Multi-Tenant, VitalPBX is used by businesses, MSPs, and service providers worldwide. Unlike per-seat SaaS alternatives, VitalPBX charges by feature and plan — not by user or extension — making it the platform of choice for organizations scaling their communications infrastructure. VitalPBX was named the 2026 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award winner. Learn more at vitalpbx.com.

Media Contact

VitalPBX Communications

Email: sales@vitalpbx.com

Website: https://vitalpbx.com

Demo: https://calendly.com/vitalpbx/learn-more

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