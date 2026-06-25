VDOT lifts lane closures to help travelers celebrate 250 years of independence this July Fourth

RICHMOND — America’s 250th anniversary is expected to bring Virginians out to enjoy fireworks, cookouts and events across the commonwealth. As people prepare to travel for the holiday, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is working to keep traffic moving smoothly and reminding everyone that the safest way to join celebrations is by driving responsibly.

As part of VDOT’s annual July Fourth holiday travel accommodations, many highway work zones will be suspended and temporary lane closures on interstates and other major roads will be lifted from noon on Thursday, July 2 until noon on Monday, July 6.

While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time. Check VDOT’s Travel Advisories for the latest travel alerts in your area and around the state.

Special events are taking place across the commonwealth all year, with major celebrations for America’s birthday happening July Fourth weekend. Signature events, according to Virginia’s American Revolution 250 Commission, include Williamsburg, the capital city of revolutionary Virginia, where a daylong celebration on July 4 concludes with a drone and fireworks extravaganza. Additionally, Founding Father Thomas Jefferson’s Virginia estate, Monticello, will have festivities, including a naturalization ceremony. Separately, Washington, D.C., is also hosting July Fourth celebrations.

To help people navigate the influx of travelers in Virginia, VDOT offers several resources to help plan their trip ahead of time.

Plan ahead with 511 Virginia and view the travel trends map

VDOT’s free mobile 511 app offers information about traffic, incidents, congestion and construction as well as access to traffic cameras, weather, electric vehicle charging stations and more. By calling 511 from any phone in Virginia, use 511’s “speak ahead” option for hands-free and eyes-free audible traffic alerts for incidents and construction along your route. Traffic information is also available at 511.vdot.virginia.gov.

The 511 Virginia website also includes a travel trends map for the Fourth of July holiday timeframe, showing peak congestion periods anticipated on Virginia interstates during the upcoming holiday travel. While it cannot precisely predict when congestion will occur this year, it can help motorists avoid travel when traffic has historically moved the slowest. Using the menu at the top of 511.vdot.virginia.gov, click “Holiday Travel” to select the map. Travelers are advised to plan for extra time to get to and from the many events across the commonwealth to mark America's 250th anniversary.

Northern Virginia Express Lanes schedule and other information

Find directional schedules for the reversible I-95 and I-395 Express Lanes, and information for the I-495 Express Lanes at expresslanes.com.

Hampton Roads tunnels and other information

Travel to Virginia Beach — Peninsula traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) during construction. If traveling to Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach.

Travel to Outer Banks — Traffic to the North Carolina Outer Banks should use I-664 and the MMMBT as an alternative to the HRBT to save time during construction. From I-664 south, take I-64 west (exit 15, Chesapeake/Virginia Beach) to exit 291B [Chesapeake Expressway (Route 168)/Great Bridge/Nags Head]. Continue south on Route 168 to the Outer Banks.

Stay safe

Here are some additional tips for safely navigating the roadways during the holiday travel period:

Put your phone down and don’t drive distracted.

If you plan to drink, have a designated driver. If you see an impaired driver on the road, call 911 as soon as it is safe to do so.

Always wear your seat belt — it’s your best defense against impaired and distracted drivers.

Use caution and stay alert as more pedestrians and cyclists are outdoors enjoying the holiday weekend.

On long drives, consider stopping at one of VDOT’s 43 rest areas to stretch and properly dispose of trash from your vehicle.

Obey the “Move Over” law, requiring motorists to move over one lane, if possible, for all vehicles with flashing lights, flares, or warning signs stopped on the side of the road. If drivers are unable to move over, they should reduce their speed and use caution.

For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).